Intel Core i5, i7 Haswell Processors to be Released in June

According to the latest information from sources, the Core i7-4770K, i7-4770, i7-4770S, i7-4770T, i7-4765T, i5-4670K, i5-4670, i5-4670S, i5-4670T, i5-4570, i5-4570S, i5-4570T, i5-4430 and the i5-4430S will be released during the second quarter of 2013. Later, in the third quarter of this year, Intel will release the Core i3 Haswell and Ivy Bridge-E CPU's. Following that, we can also expect the Pentium and Celeron processors that are based on the same architecture.

The Haswell CPU's will feature Intel HD Graphics 4600, along with a new integrated memory controller that will run at speeds up to 1600MHz.

Haswell will also feature a new socket, LGA1150. Motherboards with this socket will feature a Lynx Point chipset, amongst which H81, H87 and Z87 chipsets.

Sources indicate that a number of Haswell CPU's should be released on the 2nd of June and that related products will be showcased just days later at Computex 2013.