Intel to Finally Provide TRIM Support in RAID0

For those SSD users that have stayed away from running a RAID setup due to lack of TRIM support on their SSDs, Intel looks to be finally addressing this concern. Based on information listed in its 11.5.0.1109 Alpha release notes, Intel will be providing TRIM support with the final driver release.

"2. This release will not enable the TRIM on RAID0 feature, but it will be added in the next RST 11.5 release. Contact your RST AE representative with questions."

TRIM is a command that allows an operating system to inform a solid-state drive (SSD) which blocks of data are no longer considered in use and can be wiped internally. The command improves the efficiency of your SSDs internal Garbage Collection (GC) and helps reduces write performance degradation. This function was not available for a SSD in a RAID setup.

Intel® Rapid Storage Technology 11.5.0.1109 Alpha Version Release Notes