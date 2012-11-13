Microsoft Launches IE 10 Release Preview for Windows 7

Microsoft reports that Internet Explorer 10 is now available for Windows 7 customers in a Release Preview format. The new browser was originally launched on Windows 8 in both desktop and Modern UI formats, the latter of which takes a cleaner approach by putting Internet content first instead of toolbars, navigation, addons and other visual clutter (see below).

"IE10 on Windows 8 brings an entirely new browsing experience and set of capabilities to the Web, such as a new touch first browsing experience and full screen UI for your sites, security improvements that offer the best protection against the most common threats on the Web, improved performance, and support for the HTML5 and CSS3 standards developers need," said Rob Mauceri, Group Program Manager, Internet Explorer.

Mauceri said this new preview build for Windows 7 users offers the same performance, security, and under-the-hood changes seen with the Windows 8 version. It also automatically warns sites to "Do Not Track" by default, protecting your privacy and surfing habits.

"Browser performance is critical for running today’s modern Web sites and applications. IE10 is all around fast, bringing improved hardware acceleration and Chakra JavaScript engine to Windows 7. We continue to focus on improving real world site performance and third party recognition of IE's leadership in this area has been consistent," he said.

To test the new browser's improved speed, users can load up a few demos on the IE Test Drive site including the Aston Martin 3D visualization (hardware accelerated rendering) and the Audio Explosion demo (touch, media interactivity). The Mandelbrot test driver also shows how fast the new browser loads up web sites with "computationally intensive JavaScript and graphics".

"IE10 shines on Windows 8, and with this release preview, IE 10 brings the same powerful HTML5 engine to Windows 7 customers," he said. "We believe that meeting customer expectations by putting people first is the best way to grow online commerce and the Internet economy. Our commitment is to provide Windows customers an experience that is "private by default" in an era when so much user data is collected online."

To get your copy of Internet Explorer 10 Release Preview for Windows 7, head here.

Modern UI version of IE 10 for Windows 8

Desktop version of IE 10 for Windows 8