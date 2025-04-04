Microsoft Copilot is now fully integrated with Windows 11 and Windows 10

Microsoft's Copilot AI tool has been available for a while as a dedicated application for Windows users. However, the latest Copilot update certainly shakes things up by introducing a new redesign that integrates it fully within Windows 11 and Windows 10. This change means that the Copilot AI system doesn't require you to access the web app to function. It also comes with improved performance and more user-friendly controls.

This new update was first available for testers in March, but now it's available not only to Windows 11 users but also to Windows 10 users, as long as they're running version 19041.0 or later. The latest update should provide better performance because the system operates locally and utilizes less memory. The new Copilot application is available for download via the official Microsoft store.

Copilot was previously only accessible using a web-based application or opening it from the sidebar. Now, you can pull it up quickly with a keyboard shortcut (Alt + Space) and adjust the window position and size to your preference. Because it's integrated into the Windows OS, it has access to system information unique to your PC, which Microsoft intends to enhance the individual user experience. That said, Copilot cannot operate the Windows 11 OS, but that isn't necessarily off the table for future updates.

According to Microsoft, the new update includes a new sidebar that you can use to initiate conversations with the chatbot to get answers faster since Copilot, on average, now uses between 50MB to 100MB of RAM. Additional control options include a dedicated taskbar icon and what Microsoft calls "picture-in-picture" mode.

When comparing Copilot to other popular AI tools like ChatGPT, it's obvious this new update puts Copilot in a unique position. Instead of relying on external sources, the latest update keeps everything much closer to the OS. With a keyboard shortcut or voice command, you're just a step or two away from interacting with Microsoft's AI experience.

Again, the new update is available to Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. If you want to experiment with it yourself, head over to the Microsoft Store and download the new Copilot to see what it's all about.