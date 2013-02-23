MSI G-Series Gaming Motherboard to Pack High-Polling USB

Earlier we reported that MSI will be using Killer network cards in a select number of laptops and motherboards. MSI's new G-Series of motherboards will include the Killer E2200 high-performance network chip.

Ted Hung, VP of MSi's motherboard division said, "We are truly excited to cooperate with Qualcomm on the implementation of their unique technology on our soon-to-be announced gaming motherboards. This puts MSI in the driver’s seat for gaming motherboards with a balanced line-up that hits all critical price-points for gamers."

Beyond the Killer network cards MSI will also use MSI's Gaming Device Port, which gives mice a polling rate of 500 Hz to 1000 Hz, thus reducing the response time of USB mice and keyboards from 8 ms to 1 ms. Moreover, MSI will use a 3x gold plating on these ports to prevent oxidation and lengthen the motherboards lifetime. To identify these ports just look for the red plated casing.

Stay tuned for more information during CeBIT 2013.