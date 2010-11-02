WoW Played in Google TV Via Cloud Gaming

Over the weekend Aftercad announced that Blizzard's World of Warcraft can be played on Google TV by way of using its GameString Adrenalin "personal cloud gaming" service. The catch is that the game doesn't play directly on the device-- it's streamed in from the consumer's PC to the TV's built-in Google Chrome browser.

"Our GameString technology represents the next generation in cloud gaming as it doesn't rely on downloads, plugins, java or obscure codecs to work," said Chris Boothroyd, CEO of Aftercad. "The proof is in the fact it works with the Google TV right out of the box while other cloud gaming services will have to write an app to run it on."

The company claims that GameString Adrenalin is different than other cloud gaming efforts by leveraging the full potential of Flash and HTML5 on the PC or mobile device. This supposedly improves game performance and offers publishers more options when designing and deploying online games.

"Our unique Gaming-as-a-Service (GaaS) and Dual Rendering technologies let the cloud do all the crunchy processing stuff while your web browser handles the game UI," reads the GameString FAQ. "This also means that you'll be able to make wicked game mashups just like other web 2.0 media and have friends join in from any web browser anywhere."

To demonstrate the platform's capabilities, the staff chose their favorite MMORPG as the first public demo seen in the video below. Interested PC gamers can sign up for the upcoming beta here.