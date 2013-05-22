Xbox One Game Discs Only to be Used for Initial Installation

In the past few months, the next-generation Xbox rumor mill had been churning at an impressive rate. Allegedly, Durango at one point in its development was going to be always-online, partially to block the installation of used games. The Xbox One reveal today dispelled the always-online myth, but what about the used games?
According to Wired, the Xbox One's blu-ray disc reader is going to be sparsely used. A game disc will only be required for an initial installation. After that, a disc will no longer be required for a One user to play the game. How will this work in the scheme of Xbox One games across different accounts and consoles? Well, an installation fee will be charged should a game be installed on another account (though Microsoft hasn't confirmed what the fee will be). However, it's not clear whether or not players on a second account will be able to run games off the disc to play.
If it does prove to be the case that players on other accounts won't be able to run the game off of discs without the installation fee, it'll definitely prove a handicap to the second-hand games market… or to friends just wanting the ability to swap and borrow games.
I would protest in everyway, I sell my used games on ebay to fair prices unlike gamestop to buy new games / etc. This is just another moneymaking scheme that I wish the government would crack down on, if it wasn't such of a don't like it, don't buy it thing.
1)the game will play immediately when you put it in. it will install while you play
2)you can have multiple x1's in the house, and they will all work with your games fine as long as you account is there
3)used games will still work, although microsoft hasn't clarified the method. my prediction is that each game will come with a code that you must manually enter so as to avoid people from installing their games and then reselling it back to the market.
4)save games will be on the cloud, you can load your profile on any x1 and play your games from where you left off
5)microsoft said they accounted for multiple accounts having the same game. so you should be ok there too
If saves are on the cloud, does this mean that if you dont have connection to the internet, you lose your progress until you get it back?
Unlike a PC game, you will have to pay multiple license fees for multiple users on one Xbox.