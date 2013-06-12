Microsoft Says If You Don't Have Internet: Get Xbox 360, Not Xbox One

Since confirming that the Xbox One would need to 'check in' with Microsoft via the web, Microsoft has faced an awful lot of criticism from gamers. While it would be incorrect to say the console requires an always-on connection to the internet, you do need an internet connection to play games on the Xbox One. Responding to a question about gamers without internet access, Microsoft's Don Mattrick had a rather disappointing answer.

Speaking during an interview at E3, Don Mattrick told GameTrailers that users without an internet connection can always just stick with the Xbox 360. Really.

"Fortunately, we have a product for people who aren't able to get some form of connectivity and it's called Xbox 360," he told Game Trailer's Geoff Keighley. When Keighley asks if that's Microsoft's message, Mattrick reiterates his point.

"Right, so stick with 360, that's your message if you don't like it?" Keighley asks. Mattrick responds: "If you have zero access to the internet, that is an offline device."

We're not sure this will help Microsoft's (or the Xbox One's) cause.