Trending

Microsoft Says If You Don't Have Internet: Get Xbox 360, Not Xbox One

By

Xbox 360 is an offline device for offline people.

Since confirming that the Xbox One would need to 'check in' with Microsoft via the web, Microsoft has faced an awful lot of criticism from gamers. While it would be incorrect to say the console requires an always-on connection to the internet, you do need an internet connection to play games on the Xbox One. Responding to a question about gamers without internet access, Microsoft's Don Mattrick had a rather disappointing answer.

 

Speaking during an interview at E3, Don Mattrick told GameTrailers that users without an internet connection can always just stick with the Xbox 360. Really.

"Fortunately, we have a product for people who aren't able to get some form of connectivity and it's called Xbox 360," he told Game Trailer's Geoff Keighley. When Keighley asks if that's Microsoft's message, Mattrick reiterates his point.

"Right, so stick with 360, that's your message if you don't like it?" Keighley asks. Mattrick responds: "If you have zero access to the internet, that is an offline device."

We're not sure this will help Microsoft's (or the Xbox One's) cause.

110 Comments Comment from the forums
  • subaru41 12 June 2013 18:03
    If you dont have internet, buy a PS4 or Nintendo Wii U.
    Reply
  • audiophillia 12 June 2013 18:08
    Its sad that the people with out internet won't even be able to read this.
    Reply
  • aeurix 12 June 2013 18:09
    C'mon capitalism, lets see what you are made of! Economic Darwinism in 3..2...1
    Reply
  • migaltec 12 June 2013 18:10
    Seriously, they seriously said that !? then they deserve what coming to them
    Reply
  • weierstrass 12 June 2013 18:10
    How can MS not see a fail when everybody else does? Every second version of Windows, Zune, Pricing of their tablet, Win RT and now this...
    Reply
  • jk_ventolero 12 June 2013 18:13
    ... Maybe there's some kind of evil spirit in the Microsoft HQ that's making these people commit fail after fail.. after fail.. after fail..
    Reply
  • mapesdhs 12 June 2013 18:13
    Oh, if only he'd slipped and said buy a PS4 instead. :D

    Not sure what he did say will be any less damaging to XBox1 sales though...

    Ian.

    Reply
  • viliu24 12 June 2013 18:14
    if you dont have .... no mater what , just dont get any xbox , get a ps4.
    Reply
  • Devoteicon 12 June 2013 18:24
    It's amazing how much negative PR a company can generate around a single product and still expect it to be a success. I hope to the Gods that this fails.
    Reply
  • Yuka 12 June 2013 18:26
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTAKSBvuT-A

    They said that for real, hahaha. I can't believe the nerve!

    Looks like MS is trying to dig the XBone(r) every time they open their mouths. It's incredible, hahaha.

    Cheers!
    Reply