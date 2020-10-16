A Closer Look at the Vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077

We already knew that vehicles were included in Cyberpunk 2077, but we didn't know just how vast the selection would be. Sure, we imagined there would be a handful of vehicles, but our eyes were opened thanks to today's Cyberpunk 2077 Nightwire City Livestream, and we finally have a glimpse of just how many vehicles are going to be in the game.

There's plenty of vehicles, not just exotic ones, but also a fair share of lower vehicles. But that's the beauty of Cyberpunk 2077, and you'll drive whatever you can afford, find abandoned, or car-jack. Expect to see a wide variety of cars, trucks, and other vehicle types within the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will also include multiple locations where you'll be able to race your car and either lose it or win someone else's vehicle. Just be sure to bring a weapon with you because this is still Cyberpunk 2077, and you may encounter a sore loser or two.

Some of the vehicles you'll encounter in Cyberpunk 2077

In the album above, we can see the wide selection of vehicles available. The developers used over 40 different cars to record actual vehicle sounds, similar to what you'd find in racing games such as Forza Motorsport or Gran Turismo. Meaning not only will you hear authentic vehicles, but you may be able to identify them just by their sounds.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19th, 2020, for the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will be available in 2021.