Prepare For Combat With The 'Absolver' Launch Trailer

Sloclap’s melee-based role-playing title Absolver arrives tomorrow, and to celebrate its debut, Devolver Digital (the publisher) released a launch trailer to give fans and newcomers an idea of what to expect within the ruins of the Adal Empire.

The footage shows two characters who worked together to improve their fighting skills while also defeating any opponent that stood in their way. However, some unknown events transpired that forced the duo to become bitter rivals. In Absolver, you can enlist the help of another player who can give you more offensive abilities in addition to showing you the ropes of the game. If you prefer to travel alone, you can also learn new fighting moves and stances by simply defeating enemies. At E3, we were told that there are over 200 attacks available, so it will take some time before you learn them all and string a select few into deadly combos.



Even though most fights will feature hand-to-hand combat, there are a few melee weapons, such as heavy gloves and swords. Using these items in combat will slow down your attack speed, but they inflict more damage. Even with the use of a weapon, you’re not invincible. Opponents can still find ways to take you down through fast attacks or even removing the weapon completely by disarming you.

When the game launches tomorrow, it will be available on PC and PlayStation 4. The studio said that the game come to Xbox One as well, but a release date wasn’t specified. For more on Absolver, be sure to check out our hands-on time with it at E3 earlier this year.