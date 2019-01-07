Trending

I Felt Like a King in Acer's $10,000 Thronos Battlestation

I finally got out of the chair and let my boss take a spin.

Acer first revealed its Thronos battlestation at IFA last year, but here at CES 2019, I finally got to try it. And I felt like a king.

I should have -- this battlestation, which will include a Predator Orion 9000 desktop as well as a keyboard, mouse, headset and three 27-inch monitors, will cost over $10,000. But there's no release date just yet. Oh, and there's not one but two cupholders!

The Thronos opens and closes with hydraulics controlled by a few buttons on the left arm rest. There's also a zero gravity mode that reclines the device to an almost lie-back fashion, though you really need to keep your hands on the mouse and keyboard, as there aren't any magnets holding them down.

Additionally, there's a haptic feedback remote for the chair. In my demo, it basically just gave me a really nice massage, but in theory games may work with this in the future (and hey, I'll take a gaming massage chair!).

The big issue, besides that I can't afford it, is that this thing wouldn't fit in my house. I imagine many others will sympathize with it. But I could totally see an arcade filled with these.

If you built your own rig, know that the Predator Orion attached to it isn't mandatory. Acer reps suggested they could sell a version without the PC, and that might bring the price down. But only slightly. It's a massive gaming chair with hydraulics, after all.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WildCard999 07 January 2019 01:30
    Two cup holders and the tower right below... I hope the tower is movable or that is just a horrible design.
  • WildCard999 07 January 2019 01:33
    Found the cheaper version!

  • stauffer.beauregard 07 January 2019 01:48
    Just buy it.
  • rabbit4me1 07 January 2019 02:08
    Does it make toast? Should have plumbing for that price that eay you can go literally and play!!!
  • mepaganporleer 07 January 2019 02:22
    Needs a built in potty for those long gaming sessions where you just can't take a break.
  • WildCard999 07 January 2019 02:46
    21651959 said:
    Needs a built in potty for those long gaming sessions where you just can't take a break.

    First thing I thought of when I saw this was the WoW episode of South Park.
  • PapaCrazy 07 January 2019 09:23
    That's a good place for a PC, right underneath a swaying cupholder.
  • shpankey 07 January 2019 13:29
    wow that's actually really cheap
  • stdragon 07 January 2019 13:34
    What is the Matrix
  • privat 07 January 2019 15:19
    oh wow... NOT. Google MWELab Emperor or Imperator Gaming Chair... essentially the same, but way below 10k. And with less funky blue LEDs...
