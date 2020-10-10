Advantech Intros DPX-E145 Casino Gaming Chassis with Intel Xe Graphics

In an article by TechPowerUp, Advantech intros a gaming system called the DPX-E145, designed for slot-machines in the Casino and amusement with prizes (AWP) gaming markets. The new system is powered by 11th Gen Core CPUs with Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics.



CPU choices include Core i3, i5 or i7 models all with either dual-core or quad-core configurations. If you want the Iris XE integrated graphics, you'll need either the core i5 or i7 models. The Core i3 will have Intel's traditional UHD graphics. The units support up to 4 monitors at 4k 60hz, and includes dedicated AWP gaming ports like CCTALK, SAS, GPIO, I2C, meter connect, ID003, RS485, and 5.1 surround sound. The I/O is designated as "cabinet-ready" meaning it's all centered in one area, making it easier to route cables during the installation process. The DPX-E145 also supports a variety of storage protocols including SATA DOM, C-Fast, M.2, and USB, plus a built-in service tray for installing 2.5" SSDs.

For the workloads this system is designed for, the integrated Iris graphics and dual/quad core CPU options should be plenty fast. The director of Advantech says in the product announcement that the Iris graphics will be fast enough to the point where a discrete graphics card will be necessary. Due to its OEM design, you'll have to contact Advantech themselves if you want to order one.