Alienware Refreshes m15, Teases Thin New X-Series

Alienware and its parent company Dell are updating existing laptops to feature Intel's new 35-65-watt 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H" processors.



On the high-end, the Alienware m15 R6 is largely adding new internals. It's mostly the same as the existing Alienware m15 R4 but with the newer CPUs. This also includes options for Cherry MX low-profile mechanical keys. It will start at $1,299.99.



The Alienware m15 R6 will go up to an Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, while GPUs will range from the new Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti all the way up to an RTX 3080 with 8GB of VRAM. There are RAM options up to 32GB and storage up to 2TB. The 15.6-inch display will have a 1080p option up to 360 Hz or a 2560 x 1440 configuration at 240 Hz.

(Image credit: Dell, Alienware)

Alienware is also taking the opportunity to tease an upcoming product, the new X-Series line focused on thinness above all else. The X-series will use Intel's 11th Gen Core processor and Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics. Alienware is suggesting it will release this year, but nothing more in-depth has been shared. The company has suggested more may come on a June 1 Twitch stream.



For cooling, Alienware has an exclusive "Element 31" thermal interface made of Gallium-Silicone and is also using a quad-fan design to move air effectively enough to allow for strong performance despite how small the chassis is. Photos show a 17-inch device, though it's possible we'll see other sizes

(Image credit: Alienware, Dell)

Lastly, Dell is also updating its recently released Dell G15. It will maintain the same angular design, but go up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with the latest Nvidia RTX GPUs. The 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display will come in either 120 Hz or 165 Hz options. It will start at $799 when it launches on June 3.