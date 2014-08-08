Thin, Light Alienware 13 Gaming Notebook Coming With Intel Core Processors And NVIDIA 860M Graphics

For a while, Razer's 0.71-inch tall Blade seemingly dominated the ultra-thin gaming notebook sector. But as of late, other players like Origin PC and CyberPower have produced super-thin gaming solutions as well. Alienware appears to have no intention of letting that continue without a fight, as the company has released the Alienware 13, a thin-and-light gaming notebook that packs a punch not only in components, but in the style department, too.

According to the specifications, the Alienware 13 will arrive in three flavors: HD (1366 x 768, 200 nits, TN-panel, 45 percent color gamut), FHD (1920 x 1080, 350 nits, IPS-panel, 72 percent color gamut, double-wide viewing angles), and QHD with touch (2560 x 1440, 400 nits, IPS-panel, 72 percent color gamut, double-wide viewing angles).

The Alienware 13 is the company's thinnest gaming laptop to date, measuring just 1 inch thin and weighing slightly under 4.5 pounds. The laptop is also based on Intel Core processors, Nvidia GeForce 860M GTX graphics, and it offers up to 16 GB of DDR3 memory.

The specifications also show that the Alienware 13 includes support for up to two SSDs, Killer Wireless AC connectivity, and audio powered by Klipsch. Also included is Alienware's Command Center 4.0, AlienFX, and an Alienware TACTX keyboard. The laptop is cooled by using a copper thermal solution mounted inside the laptop.

CyberPower revealed a 15.6-inch thin-and-light gaming laptop last month packing an Intel Core i7-4710HQ Haswell processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M with 6 GB of VRAM. Keeping all of this cool is the company's Supra-Cool cooling system featuring dual fans and heatsinks. Also included is 8 GB of DDR3 memory, a 1 TB hard drive and Wireless N and Bluetooth connectivity. This laptop measures 0.82 inches thick, weighs 4.75 pounds and has a starting price of $1399.

Origin PC's EVO15-S includes a 15.6-inch eDP display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, or customers can opt for the 15.6-inch screen with a 2880 x 1620 resolution. Under the hood is an Intel Core i7-4710HQ quad-core processor (2.5 GHz, 3.5 GHz), an Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M GPU with 3 GB of GDDR5 VRAM, and 16 GB of DDR3L-1600 memory. This notebook measures 0.79 inches tall, weighs 4.36 pounds and has a starting price of $2,199.

So how much will the Alienware 13 cost compared to these two competing laptops? Here's something to chew on: the Alienware 14 has a starting price of $1,099, and the Alienware 17 starts at $1,399. Unfortunately, pricing for the Alienware 13 won't be revealed until a later date.

