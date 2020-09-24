Amazon Announces Luna Game Streaming Service

Amazon is getting into game streaming, following in the footsteps of Nvidia, Microsoft and Google. The company today announced Luna, with over 100 games at launch, but no firm start date.



The service, which will have a $5.99 introductory price "during the early access period," to access games through Fire TV, PC, and Mac or iOS through web apps. Android is marked as coming soon. The iOS web app workaround is notable because Google and Microsoft have been unable to get streaming services on the iPhone due to Apple's App Store rules.



Luna will divide games into "channels." The Luna Plus channel will offer unlimited playtime, up to 1080p at 60 fps (with a promise that 4K is coming soon), with games streamed on two devices at a time. An Ubisoft-specific channel is listed separately, with no pricing listed, but will include DLC for some titles and allow streaming on one device.



Amazon states that "the minimum recommended internet connection speed for streaming games is 10 Mbps (35 Mbps required to play in 4K)."



Amazon is highlighting Resident Evil 7, Control, Panzer Dragoon, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair, Iconoclasts, GRID, ABZU and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons as games coming to the service. The marketing also focuses on Metro Exodus.



The Luna, controller, picture above, will be $49.99, again, as an introductory price. It uses "Cloud Direct Technology," connecting directly to the cloud for less latency. The controller also has Alexa onboard. Those who don't want to use this controller can use a keyboard and mouse or a Bluetooth game controller.



Of course, Amazon also owns Twitch, and Luna will be integrated. Players will be able to watch Twitch from Luna, and they'll be able to start Luna games that they see streamers playing on Twitch. Luna will run on Amazon Web Services.

Luna is only available in the continental United States. Worldwide rollout, as well as Alaska, Hawaii and other U.S. territories has not been specified.



Those interested in trying early access service for Luna can go to amazon.com/luna.