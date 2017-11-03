AMD’s Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.1 Driver Out Now

If you own an AMD graphics card, you should head on over to AMD's website and download the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.1 driver. These new drivers offer support for Radeon RX Vega56 series graphics products for select eGPU enclosures as well as support for Call of Duty: WWII. According to the company, these drivers provide up to 5% faster performance in Call of Duty: WWII on Radeon RX Vega64 8GB graphics cards versus Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 drivers at 2560x1440.

Fixed Issues

Radeon Software may intermittently cause an application crash on limited numbers of DirectX11 or OpenGL applications on their first run.

Some gaming or productivity applications may experience a random hang or application crash when performing task switching.

Radeon WattMan reset and restore factory default options may not reset graphics or memory clocks.

Radeon WattMan reset and restore factory default options may not reset graphics or memory clocks.

Oculus Dash may experience a random application hang.

Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.

Radeon Settings may experience overlapping text or corruption in the Multi GPU profiles page.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands may experience minor corruption with Anisotropic Filtering (AF) enabled.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War may experience ghosting or distortion in gameplay on Multi GPU enabled system configurations.

AMD XConnect™ Technology products may not be detected/enabled on reconnection if previously disconnected during system sleep

A limited number of system devices such as printers may be removed during Radeon Software uninstallation.

Known Issues

Some desktop productivity apps may experience latency when dragging or moving windows.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege may experience an application hang when breaching walls with grenades or explosives.

Rise of the Tomb Raider may experience an intermittent application hang during gameplay.

A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU’s for compute workloads.

The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.

Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.

Overwatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.1 drivers supports the Radeon RX 500 and 400 series, AMD Radeon Pro Duo, AMD Radeon R7 300 series, AMD Radeon R9 Fury, AMD Radeon R7 200 series, AMD Radeon R9 Nano, AMD Radeon R5 300 series, AMD Radeon R9 300 series, AMD Radeon R5 200, AMD Radeon R9 200, AMD Radeon HD 8500-8900 series, and AMD Radeon HD 7700-7900 series graphics cards.



Full release notes on the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.1 drivers can be found here.