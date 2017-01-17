AMD Prepares For ‘Resident Evil 7’ With Radeon Crimson ReLive Update

AMD released a new version of Radeon Software Crimson ReLive with support for Capcom’s next survival horror game, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which is set to launch on January 23.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.1.1 doesn’t include support for any other new games, but AMD slipped in several fixes for previously known issues. If you have an R9 380 and experienced crashes in Dishonored 2, the new driver should address that problem for you, and Paragon players with multi-GPU configurations should no longer experience flickering screen problems.

The new driver also addresses an improper warning message that occurred when running Windows 7 with basic themes, a blue screen error that occurred when audio drivers load on some AMD XConnect configurations, and a problem that caused some gamer’s displays to go black after installing Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 16.12.1 and newer.

AMD also corrected an issue that caused Solidworks to “terminate on unplug” when using AMD XConnect. Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.1.1 should no longer have that problem.

As usual, AMD is not shy about pointing out the issues it knows about but hasn’t corrected yet. The list of driver-related problems is relatively short, and almost all of them are related to FreeSync or multi-GPU configurations. Some applications don’t work well with Borderless Fullscreen with FreeSync enabled, which is disappointing because Borderless Freesync is one of the new features of Crimson ReLive, but it’s hardly a necessity. Similarly, multiple GPUs are nice to have, but in most cases, they aren't strictly necessary. It’s easy to work around the problem by disabling extra GPUs until AMD releases a proper solution.

AMD is also aware of several issues with the Radeon ReLive capture software, but again, these issues are minor and will affect few people. For a full list of known issues, see the driver release notes.

AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.1.1 is available now from AMD’s website. The new driver supports AMD’s RX series, R9 Fury, R9 Nano, R9 and R7 200-series and 300-series, and HD 7700 through HD 8900 GPUs.