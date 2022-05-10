AMD Reveals the First Games With FSR 2.0 Support

AMD has named a host of games that will either launch with or gain FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 support in the coming weeks and months. The chip designer also outlined an updated version of its Raise the Game bundle to coincide with the launch of the new AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards.

AMD FSR 2.0 Games Ahoy

Not many will be surprised that Deathloop by Arkane Studios and Bethesda is the first shipping game with an FSR 2.0 implementation. It featured prominently during AMD's GDC 2022 presentation about the updated upscaling technology, which took place mid-March. Deathloop is scheduled to get a patch to enable FSR 2.0 on Thursday May 12.

As a reminder, FSR 2.0 should bring a quality lift compared to the previous iteration of the technology with a shift from spatial upscaling to temporal upscaling with "optimized" anti-aliasing features. Nvidia made a similar shift with the DLSS 2.x vs. DLSS 1.x upgrade. However, AMD FSR 2.0 still won't be using ML processing in the PC, and the technology should run on RX 5000-series and GTX 16-series and newer GPUs. It may also work on older GPUs, but AMD doesn't make any promises about performance in that case.



Along with Deathloop, AMD says that the following games will get FSR 2.0 compatibility "in the coming months."

Asterigos,

Delysium,

EVE Online,

Farming Simulator 22,

Forspoken,

Grounded,

Microsoft Flight Simulator,

NiShuiHan,

Perfect World Remake,

Swordsman Remake,

Unknown 9: Awakening.

Raise the Game Bundle Returns

Beginning today and continuing until August 13, there is a new Raise the Game Bundle available for buyers of any eligible AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series product. Checking the Terms and Conditions we see that all the RX 6000 series, new and old, qualify for the bundle, from the new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT to the budget RX 6400. Please remember to check whether your chosen retailer supports this bundle and make sure that when you get your redemption code that you use it straight away.



AMD says that the new Raise the Game bundle "will include the popular Saints Row and Sniper Elite 5 games." It hints that more games will be added to the bundle shortly.



If you are curious about the refreshed AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards with faster GDDR6 memory, check out our day one Sapphire Radeon RX 6950 XT Nitro+ Pure review. Spoiler alert: AMD has claimed the top position in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy (non ray traced ranking). An Asus Radeon RX 6750 XT is currently in the labs, being tested.