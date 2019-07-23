AMD Flute SoC Rumored for Xbox Project Scarlett Sees First Leak

An AMD system-on-a-chip (SoC), codenamed Flute, has popped up in the UserBenchmark database (it's since been removed). This mysterious SoC could power Microsoft's next-generation gaming console, codenamed Project Scarlett, which Microsoft has said will use AMD Zen 2 architecture and Navi graphics.

AMD is pretty busy nowadays producing custom-designed chips for Microsoft and Sony. The chipmaker is reportedly producing the AMD Gonzalo SoC for the PlayStation 5, and with AMD Flute now making an appearance, the new rumor is that the SoC will power Project Scarlett.

The leaked AMD Flute sample is presently identified with the "100-000000004-15_32/12/18_13F9" codename. It's a bit bizarre that the OPN (Ordering Part Number) is included in the codename. On the other hand, it could mean that it's a qualification sample (QS).

AMD SoC Rumored Specs*

Model Codename Status Cores Threads Base Clock Boost Clock iGPU PCIe ID iGPU Clock AMD Flute 100-000000004-15_32/12/18_13F9 QS 8 16 1.6 GHz 3.2 GHz Navi 10 Lite 13F9 ? AMD Gonzalo ZG16702AE8JB2_32/10/18_13F8 QS 8 16 1.6 GHz 3.2 GHz Navi 10 Lite 13F8 1.8 GHz AMD Gonzalo 2G16002CE8JA2_32/10/10_13E9 ES 8 16 1 GHz 3.2 GHz Navi 10 Lite 13E9 1 GHz

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed

AMD Flute is an eight-core, 16-thread processor, that seemingly comes with 1.6 GHz base clock speed and a 3.2 GHz boost clock. There is no official information on whether AMD Flute is based on the Zen, Zen+ or Zen 2 microarchitectures. Microsoft has previously stated that Project Scarlett uses a Zen 2 processor.

The AMD Flute sample features the 13F9 PCIe ID, which alludes to the Navi 10 Lite silicon. As we've recently seen in a Linux display driver, there are a couple of Navi 10 Lite variants in the wild. The AMD Gonzalo qualification sample has the 13F8 PCIe ID and purportedly runs with a 1.8 GHz iGPU (integrated graphics processing unit) clock. Unfortunately, the UserBenchmark entry didn't list the iGPU speed for the AMD Flute part before it was removed.

