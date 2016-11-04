AMD Radeon Crimson Ready For 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare'

AMD released Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.11.1, which offers support for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and the Remastered version of the game, in addition to a DirectX 11 CrossFire profile for Titanfall 2.

The latest AMD Radeon driver also fixed several lingering issues, including an AMD XConnect technology (AMD’s external GPU docking tech) error that prevented Microsoft Office applications from migrating to the iGPU when the eGPU was unplugged; flickering in various locations in Battlefield 1 in CrossFire mode; and freezing in The Division after extended gaming periods in CrossFire mode. Other application-specific fixes included pop-up errors in the Radeon WattMan feature and R9 390 graphics card crashes when running Unigine Heaven using OpenGL.

A few bugs still have to be worked out, and AMD has its sights on problems with the Raptr application overlay, Vulkan causing crashes in DOTA 2, flickering in Overwatch (in CrossFire mode), intermittent application errors in Battlefield 1, and Hybrid and AMD PowerXpress issues in FIFA 17. Various H.264 content playback errors in internet browsers and P2P content players (using RX 400-series graphics cards) are on the company's driver to-do list.

The new AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.11.1 is available now from AMD’s website.