Trending

AMD Adds Dual-GPU Support For RX Vega GPUs In Radeon Software Crimson 17.9.2 Driver

By

If you own a Radeon-based video card, you should head on over to AMD's website and download the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 driver. These new drivers offer up Radeon RX Vega multi-GPU support (up to 2x) as well as a new multi-GPU support for the upcoming launch of Project CARS 2. According to the release notes, Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installation.

Fixed Issues

Hearts of Iron IV may experience a system hang when the campaign scenario is launched.Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.

Known Issues

The drop-down option to enable Enhanced Sync may be missing in Radeon Settings on Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Products. A clean install of Radeon Software can prevent this issue.Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.Overwatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX11 applications.Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU, usage and clocks may remain in high states.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 drivers supports the Radeon RX 500 and 400 series, AMD Radeon Pro Duo, AMD Radeon R7 300 series, AMD Radeon R9 Fury, AMD Radeon R7 200 series, AMD Radeon R9 Nano, AMD Radeon R5 300 series, AMD Radeon R9 300 series, AMD Radeon R5 200, AMD Radeon R9 200, AMD Radeon HD 8500-8900 series, and AMD Radeon HD 7700-7900 series graphics cards.

Full release notes on the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 drivers can be found here.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • IInuyasha74 22 September 2017 03:07
    Now all you have to do is be able to buy two Vega GPUs.
    Reply
  • EntropyZ 22 September 2017 08:45
    Or being able to run a couple of 64's at stock on a moderate PSU, without undervolting they are pretty mediocre power hungry cards. And then again CFX/SLI scaling has been historically not worth it.
    Reply
  • uglyduckling81 22 September 2017 09:37
    I wouldn't say they are mediocre. A 64 is almost as good as a 1080. They draw more power but your talking about $20/year in Australia where power is really expensive for 24/7 up time. I think it's Gamers Nexus that did the testing on that. Yes they = that performance a year after the fact but nvidia is still sitting on the 1080 as a top tier product so it's definitely still relevant. I have a 1080 myself and would choose it every time over the Vega but it's not a bad card.
    Reply
  • calken 22 September 2017 11:49
    Is this the strategy for Infinity on GPUs starting to play out?
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 22 September 2017 15:58
    Could be nice to pair up a couple 56s - you'd have damn good performance for the cost.
    Reply
  • blppt 22 September 2017 17:37
    "I wouldn't say they are mediocre. A 64 is almost as good as a 1080."

    The problem currently is that a 1080Ti outperforms both for a lesser price than Vega 64 is selling for. Nevermind the factory Oc'd models.
    Reply
  • cinergy 22 September 2017 18:15
    64 will eventually be better than 1080. AMD cards mature nicely whereas nvidia cards are already at peak upon launch since they are optimized for current (low) tech games.
    Reply
  • Mousemonkey 22 September 2017 18:30
    20200569 said:
    64 will eventually be better than 1080. AMD cards mature nicely whereas nvidia cards are already at peak upon launch since they are optimized for current (low) tech games.

    That's an age old argument that is always put forth by the faithful but where is the proof?
    Reply
  • blppt 25 September 2017 15:56
    "64 will eventually be better than 1080. AMD cards mature nicely whereas nvidia cards are already at peak upon launch since they are optimized for current (low) tech games."

    Erm...the more accurate assertion would be that Nvidia drivers are usually better optimized than AMD at launch of a new generation, and that AMD eventually irons out the inefficiencies in their drivers. Has little to do with the "tech level" of games. If you want to blame Nvidia for something, blame Gameworks inclusion in games often forcing the overworked AMD driver developers to work around.
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 25 September 2017 19:11
    20200616 said:
    That's an age old argument that is always put forth by the faithful but where is the proof?
    The proof is just looking around. The 290X went from a decent card to a great one, and continued to receive optimizations for years and years. Hell, it continues to receive updates now and then. My own two 280Xs tell a similar story. AMD tends to keep working on their cards for a long time after release.

    How many NVidea cards do you know of that are still getting optimizations four generations down the road?
    Reply