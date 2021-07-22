AMD's Ryzen 5000G Cezanne APUs Could Land With A Small Premium

AMD's Ryzen 5000G (Cezanne) chips won't hit the retail market until August 5, but many foreign retailers have already started listing the two Zen 3-powered APUs, and some even have them up for backorder.

The Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G are far from being the best CPUs on the planet. However, the Zen 3 APUs are more than capable to provide a decent entry-level gaming, especially when paired with the best RAM. AMD tailored the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G towards gamers with very tight budgets, and the corresponding GE counterparts for HTPC and SFF aficionados.

The official MSRPs for the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G are $359 and $259, respectively. Although the global semiconductor shortage is still present, AMD's processor stock has improved. Many of the chipmaker's Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) chips are available at close to their MSRP. Therefore, there's a possibility that the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G could debut at their respective MSRPs despite where the prices that we're seeing around the globe.

AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne APU Pricing

Processor PC Canada (Canada) DirectDial (Canada) PC Componentes (Spain) PC21.FR (France) Ryzen 7 5700G $403 $422 $369 $391 Ryzen 5 5600G $292 $303 $272 $285

Thus far, the highest price that we've seen for the Ryzen 7 5700G is at $422 over in Canada, 18% higher than the MSRP. Surprisingly, pricing is better over at Europe where the markup is less than 10% before value-added tax (VAT). The Ryzen 5 5600G may cost up to 17% more expensive in Canada. On the contrary, the same chip could debut with a 10% higher price tag in Europe.

Ryzen 5000G will be up on shelves in less than two weeks. The 7nm APUs haven't emerged at any U.S. retailers yet so we don't have a clear idea on the pricing here. Considering how the graphics card market is right now, Cezanne would be a legit option for casual gamers if the retail pricing doesn't deviate too far from the MSRP.