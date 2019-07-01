Report: Apple Discovers MacBook Air Logic Board Issue

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has reportedly discovered "an issue" with the logic board used in the 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display released in 2018. According to a report from 9to5Mac Sunday, Apple told repairmen at its Apple Stores and authorized repair staff to offer free logic board replacements for affected units.

Unlike the recall of certain 15-inch MacBook Pro models announced June 20, Apple hasn't publicly acknowledged the issue affecting this specific model of MacBook Air. 9to5Mac reported the issue after obtaining a "memo to repair staff." The company doesn't seem to have been particularly open about the problem with its repair staff, either, saying only that it can lead to problems with "power."

Not all 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display units from 2018 are believed to be affected by the logic board issue. The memo reportedly said that only units with certain serial numbers were affected; Apple plans to inform the owners of those devices via email. Affected units can be taken to Apple's retail stores or authorized repair shops until four years after their original purchase date, 9to5Mac said.

It's not clear why Apple didn't publicly announce the replacement program.