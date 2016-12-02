ASRock Updates Beebox-S Mini PCs With Kaby Lake Support

ASRock updated the Beebox-S lineup of mini PCs with support for Intel's Kaby Lake CPUs.
The product line now includes two models: the Beebox-S 7100U, which sports an Intel Core i3-7100U, and the Beebox-S 7200U that comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-7200U. The processors are the only difference between the two products; they both accommodate up to 32GB of DDR4-2133MHz RAM, use the same 65W PSU, and have the same dimensions that allow them to be tucked just about anywhere you could possibly want to put a mini-PC.
In addition to adding support for Kaby Lake, ASRock has simplified the Beebox-S lineup with fewer model options. The previous iteration came in three variants--a full system with Windows installed, a fully-equipped system without Windows, and a barebones system for bargain hunters--with a variety of color options. Right now, the Beebox-S devices are available only in a plain black color scheme, and neither model has Windows pre-installed.
ASRock is positioning the Beebox-S as the perfect device to connect to a TV. The updated models support 4K video playback with high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities. The company also includes a remote control with the device and claimed that Beebox-S is the first NUC with a USB 3.1 Type-C port. (It also has another three USB 3.0 ports.) It's also positioning the Beebox-S as ideal for retailers: It can record video from up to 48 IP cameras at once, albeit with a low 704x576 resolution, and ASRock's promotional materials show it being used to push videos to multiple TV sets in a grocery store.
Tom's Hardware recently tested an Intel Core i7-7700K to get a feel for how well the new desktop processors will perform. Then we tested it again. Although neither Beebox-S supports the Intel Core i7-7700K, these tests should offer a glimpse into the performance improvements coming with Kaby Lake.
Both the Beebox-S 7100U and the Beebox-S 7200U are available now. They cost $291 and $349 from Newegg, respectively.
|Beebox-S 7100U
|Beebox-S 7200U
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-7100U (3M Cache, up to 2.40 GHz)
|Intel Core i5-7200U (3M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)
|Drive Bays
|1 x M.2 slot (type 2260 & 2280, supports SATA3 6.0Gbps and PCIe 3.0x4 M.2 SSD)1 x 2.5” SATA3 HDD
|1 x M.2 slot (type 2260 & 2280, supports SATA3 6.0Gbps and PCIe 3.0x4 M.2 SSD)1 x 2.5” SATA3 HDD
|RAM
|Supports DDR4 2133MHz, 2 x SO-DIMM slots, Max. 32GB
|Supports DDR4 2133MHz, 2 x SO-DIMM slots, Max. 32GB
|Wireless
|802.11acBluetooth 4.0
|802.11acBluetooth 4.0
|Audio
|Realtek ALC283
|Realtek ALC283
|Front I/O
|1 x USB 3.01 x USB 3.1(Type C)1 x IR1 x Audio-out with MIC-In
|1 x USB 3.01 x USB 3.1(Type C)1 x IR1 x Audio-out with MIC-In
|Rear I/O
|1 x HDMI 11 x HDMI 21 x DP2 x USB 3.01 x LAN1 x Kensington lock
|1 x HDMI 11 x HDMI 21 x DP2 x USB 3.01 x LAN1 x Kensington lock
|Power Unit
|65W/19V Adapter
|65W/19V Adapter
|Dimensions (W x H x L)
|110 x 46 x 118.5mm
|110 x 46 x 118.5mm
|Volume (Liters)
|0.6L
|0.6L
|Price (Newegg)
|$291
|$349
I know the NUC6i7KYK (Skull Canyon) has a USB 3.1 Type-C port and it has been available for about 8 months already. It is likely the first 4"x4" NUC with USB3.1 type C, though.