ASRock Updates Beebox-S Mini PCs With Kaby Lake Support

ASRock updated the Beebox-S lineup of mini PCs with support for Intel's Kaby Lake CPUs.

The product line now includes two models: the Beebox-S 7100U, which sports an Intel Core i3-7100U, and the Beebox-S 7200U that comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-7200U. The processors are the only difference between the two products; they both accommodate up to 32GB of DDR4-2133MHz RAM, use the same 65W PSU, and have the same dimensions that allow them to be tucked just about anywhere you could possibly want to put a mini-PC.

In addition to adding support for Kaby Lake, ASRock has simplified the Beebox-S lineup with fewer model options. The previous iteration came in three variants--a full system with Windows installed, a fully-equipped system without Windows, and a barebones system for bargain hunters--with a variety of color options. Right now, the Beebox-S devices are available only in a plain black color scheme, and neither model has Windows pre-installed.

ASRock is positioning the Beebox-S as the perfect device to connect to a TV. The updated models support 4K video playback with high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities. The company also includes a remote control with the device and claimed that Beebox-S is the first NUC with a USB 3.1 Type-C port. (It also has another three USB 3.0 ports.) It's also positioning the Beebox-S as ideal for retailers: It can record video from up to 48 IP cameras at once, albeit with a low 704x576 resolution, and ASRock's promotional materials show it being used to push videos to multiple TV sets in a grocery store.

Tom's Hardware recently tested an Intel Core i7-7700K to get a feel for how well the new desktop processors will perform. Then we tested it again. Although neither Beebox-S supports the Intel Core i7-7700K, these tests should offer a glimpse into the performance improvements coming with Kaby Lake.

Both the Beebox-S 7100U and the Beebox-S 7200U are available now. They cost $291 and $349 from Newegg, respectively.

Beebox-S 7100UBeebox-S 7200U
CPUIntel Core i3-7100U (3M Cache, up to 2.40 GHz)Intel Core i5-7200U (3M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)
Drive Bays1 x M.2 slot (type 2260 & 2280, supports SATA3 6.0Gbps and PCIe 3.0x4 M.2 SSD)1 x 2.5” SATA3 HDD1 x M.2 slot (type 2260 & 2280, supports SATA3 6.0Gbps and PCIe 3.0x4 M.2 SSD)1 x 2.5” SATA3 HDD
RAMSupports DDR4 2133MHz, 2 x SO-DIMM slots, Max. 32GBSupports DDR4 2133MHz, 2 x SO-DIMM slots, Max. 32GB
Wireless802.11acBluetooth 4.0802.11acBluetooth 4.0
AudioRealtek ALC283Realtek ALC283
Front I/O1 x USB 3.01 x USB 3.1(Type C)1 x IR1 x Audio-out with MIC-In1 x USB 3.01 x USB 3.1(Type C)1 x IR1 x Audio-out with MIC-In
Rear I/O1 x HDMI 11 x HDMI 21 x DP2 x USB 3.01 x LAN1 x Kensington lock1 x HDMI 11 x HDMI 21 x DP2 x USB 3.01 x LAN1 x Kensington lock
Power Unit65W/19V Adapter65W/19V Adapter
Dimensions (W x H x L)110 x 46 x 118.5mm110 x 46 x 118.5mm
Volume (Liters)0.6L0.6L
Price (Newegg)$291$349
  • bit_user 05 December 2016 07:08
    Hmm... I know it was unrealistic, but I was hoping for a bit more resemblance to the original BeBox:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BeBox
  • Brian_R170 05 December 2016 14:55
    "and claimed that Beebox-S is the first NUC with a USB 3.1 Type-C port"

    I know the NUC6i7KYK (Skull Canyon) has a USB 3.1 Type-C port and it has been available for about 8 months already. It is likely the first 4"x4" NUC with USB3.1 type C, though.
