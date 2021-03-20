Asus' Iris Xe DG1-4G Specs Published: Compact, 80 EUs, Limited Compatibility

Intel formally launched its discrete Iris Xe DG1 graphics card for entry-level desktops late in January. The company confirmed back then that the card featured a cut-down version of the Iris Xe Max GPU, with 80 execution units (EUs). And its compatibility was limited to inexpensive PCs. However, neither Intel nor its partners revealed all specifications of the product. But, Asus finally published specifications of its DG1 board, revealing some surprises.

The Asus DG1-4G graphics card carries exactly what Intel announced: a cut-down Iris Xe Max graphics processor with 80 EUs. But the manufacturer does not mention its maximum frequency, which is not that surprising as we are talking about a product that is supposed to be available only to PC makers. The GPU is accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4-4266 memory connected to the chip using a 128-bit interface and has a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface (x16 mechanical) to connect to the host. As for display outputs, it has one DisplayPort, one HDMI, and one DVI-D connector to maintain compatibility with legacy monitors.

Intel mentioned earlier this year that its DG1 graphics cards would only be compatible with systems running its 9th- and 10th-Gen Core processors, on motherboards powered by its B460, H410, B365, and H310C chipsets--sorry AMD. One surprising part is that Asus only lists its own Prime H410M-A/CSM and Pro B460M-C/CSM motherboards, and for some reason omits platforms featuring other chipsets.

(Image credit: Asus)

Another surprise: Asus supplies a quick start guide with its DG1-4G graphics card, which is not quite common for a product aimed solely at PC makers. Perhaps Asus just wants to ensure that if the part actually ends up in an end-user's hands, they will install it into a compatible PC properly.

The DG1-4G board from Asus is very small by today's GPU standards, measuring 4.3 × 6.8 inches (11 × 17.3 cm), so it will fit into almost any desktop (based on the aforementioned Intel platforms), except low-profile machines.