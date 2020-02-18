Asus: It's AMD's Fault The ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 Series GPUs Run Hot

ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 XT OC Edition (Image credit: Asus)

Asus has identified the problem that's making the company's ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics cards suffer from very high operating temperatures. Apparently, AMD is the culprit for the malfunction.

According to Asus, AMD's guidelines state that the cooler should be mounted with a pressure between 30 to 40 PSI. However, after thorough testing, Asus has found out that the optimal pressure should actually be between 50 and 70 PSI. In short, the screws that hold the beefy Strix cooler in place aren't tight enough.

Consumers can easily fix the issue by tightening the screws themselves or adding plastic washers to improve the mounting pressure. Nevertheless, Asus advises against doing so. The engineering team has discovered that applying too much pressure (beyond the 75 PSI mark) can be detrimental to the graphics card. Instead, the best course of action is to contact your local Asus service center and ask them to replace the screws for the newer ones.

Radeon RX 5700 Cooler Mounting Pressure (Image credit: Asus)

Asus highlighted that only initial batches of ROG Strix 5700-series graphics cards are affected by the condition, and cards shipped after January 2020 already come with the new screws with the correct mounting pressure within the 50 to 60 PSI range.

Asus has published the model numbers for the graphics cards that are eligible for the free screw upgrade. If you own one from the faulty batch, you can contact your nearest Asus service center starting March 2020. However, it should be noted that the Coronavirus is still wreaking havoc so it might affect the time frame in which the components find their way to the different local Asus service centers.