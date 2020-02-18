Trending

Asus: It's AMD's Fault The ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 Series GPUs Run Hot

The devil is in the details.

ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 XT OC Edition

ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 XT OC Edition (Image credit: Asus)

Asus has identified the problem that's making the company's ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics cards suffer from very high operating temperatures. Apparently, AMD is the culprit for the malfunction.

According to Asus, AMD's guidelines state that the cooler should be mounted with a pressure between 30 to 40 PSI. However, after thorough testing, Asus has found out that the optimal pressure should actually be between 50 and 70 PSI. In short, the screws that hold the beefy Strix cooler in place aren't tight enough.

Consumers can easily fix the issue by tightening the screws themselves or adding plastic washers to improve the mounting pressure. Nevertheless, Asus advises against doing so. The engineering team has discovered that applying too much pressure (beyond the 75 PSI mark) can be detrimental to the graphics card. Instead, the best course of action is to contact your local Asus service center and ask them to replace the screws for the newer ones.

Radeon RX 5700 Cooler Mounting Pressure

Radeon RX 5700 Cooler Mounting Pressure (Image credit: Asus)

Asus highlighted that only initial batches of ROG Strix 5700-series graphics cards are affected by the condition, and cards shipped after January 2020 already come with the new screws with the correct mounting pressure within the 50 to 60 PSI range.

Asus has published the model numbers for the graphics cards that are eligible for the free screw upgrade. If you own one from the faulty batch, you can contact your nearest Asus service center starting March 2020. However, it should be noted that the Coronavirus is still wreaking havoc so it might affect the time frame in which the components find their way to the different local Asus service centers.

ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 XT SeriesROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 Series
90YV0D90-M0NA00 (Universal)90YV0DD0-M0NA00 (Universal)
90YV0D90-M0TA00 (Taiwan)90YV0DD0-M0TA00 (Taiwan)
90YV0D90-M0CA00 (China)90YV0DD0-M0CA00 (China)
90YV0D90-M0IA00 (India)90YV0DD0-M0IA00 (India)
90YV0D90-MTAA00 (North America)90YV0DD0-MTAA00 (North America)
90YV0D90-M0AA00 (North America)90YV0DD0-M0AA00 (North America)
90YV0D90-M0NB00 (Bulk pack)90YV0DD0-M0NB00 (Bulk pack)
12 Comments
  • Rogue Leader 18 February 2020 20:29
    Its AMD's fault yet somehow every other manufacturer doesn't have this problem. Yep totally AMD's fault :sarcastic:
  • logainofhades 18 February 2020 20:32
    Trying to shift the blame, on their poor QC. Plenty have shown the strix is horribly built, while others , like the power color Red devil, are great cards.
  • wiyosaya 18 February 2020 21:31
    logainofhades said:
    Trying to shift the blame, on their poor QC. Plenty have shown the strix is horribly built, while others , like the power color Red devil, are great cards.
    IMO, it is poor engineering. Those specs are certainly available from AMD.
  • logainofhades 18 February 2020 21:34
    Asus obviously failed to properly test their products, before the launched them. The TUF 5700xt was also a horribly designed card. Asus screwed up, and wants to shift the blame, because many are not too happy with them, over their purchase.
  • Nemesia 18 February 2020 21:35
    What a nice joke from Asus. Like it's AMD's fault...lol
  • JamesSneed 18 February 2020 22:05
    LOL Did ASUS ever hear of QA testing a product before shipping it? I could understand if ASUS said we are delayed a bit due to AMD not we shipped the hot running GPU.
  • hannibal 19 February 2020 08:09
    Yeah... I am sure that with right kind of heat block the amd instruction works just fine. Every cooling solution just is not similar! Many tests has shown that. But as it has been said above... A company should test it product before sending it to customers. Asus did drop the ball badly in this time!
  • Spaceghaze 19 February 2020 08:58
    I don't understand either how can Asus blame AMD for this. Isn't Asus fitting their own custom cooler to the card? Or are they fitted for Asus at AMD? So if Asus does not do any QC on the aftermarket product, why are they needed as a middleman at all.. To pay extra for a Asus logo?
  • logainofhades 19 February 2020 12:14
    All Asus is doing, these days, is ensuring they will not get my money. Unless they are the only option, I look past their products, anymore. Both the Strix, and the TUF 5700xt's are a disaster. Having dealt with it, in the past, I can also say their CS is terrible. Now they want to shift the blame, for their failure to properly test their products, before releasing them.
  • digitalgriffin 19 February 2020 16:04
    A lot of things can affect mounting pressure. For example, if you use too thick a thermal pad on the memory chips, that will will read 50-60psi on the plate, but the GPU isn't making proper pressure contact.

    10:1 they didn't have the proper thermal pads, and it was interfering with the mounting.
