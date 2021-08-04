Asus Registers GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Graphics Card, Hinting at a Possible Collaboration of Two Brands

Regulatory filings are sometimes the indications of what is coming to our market, and today's submission is not different. According to the submission made to the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC), Asus and Noctua could be making a collaboration, with a result being an Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua edition that competes with the best graphics cards.

Asus makes a lot of different models of GeForce RTX graphics cards, with the current trending models being Nvidia's 30-series of Ampere GPUs. Noctua, on the other hand, is an Austrian company specializing in designing and manufacturing all kinds of coolers, including high-performance fans and heatsinks. Noctua's designs have been regarded as some of the best in the industry, with award-winning fans and heatsinks.

So what is a regulatory filling to ECC showing us? The two companies could be making a collaboration, which would result in a new graphics card. The listed GPU is called Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua GPU, which would consist out of two parts. Logically thinking, Asus would be in charge of PCB design, while Noctua would perform the heatsink and fan implementation.

Of course, this needs to be taken with a huge grain of salt, as this is only a filling reported to the ECC, which just represents a placeholder for possible future products. Whether the product hits the market or not, remains a big question. However, we would love to see it happen as the implementation from the two companies would certainly be interesting.