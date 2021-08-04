Asus Releases First Windows 11 Motherboard BIOS Update

The final build of Windows 11 hasn't launched yet, but Asus didn't waste any time in preparing its motherboards for Microsoft's next-generation operating system. The motherboard manufacturer recently deployed new firmware for multiple Intel motherboards to welcome Windows 11 with open arms.

One of Windows 11's most controversial requisites is the hard requirement for Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 support, locking out millions of old motherboards that don't support the feature. TPM 2.0 debuted back in 2015, so it's safe to assume that motherboards that came out after 2015 should support TPM 2.0. Unfortunately, some motherboards shipped without the feature enabled.

Asus' firmware deployment plan is unknown, but the majority of the Asus' ROG motherboards have received the new firmware, including some models from the Prime series. So it shouldn't be long until the other series get theirs. Obviously, the firmware version number will vary from motherboard to motherboard.

Windows 11 support arrives for Intel 500-series, 400-series, and 300-series motherboards. AMD's 500-series, 400-series, and 300-series motherboards are on the list as well. Asus already confirmed in a FAQ that Intel 200-series and prior motherboards aren't compatible with Windows 11. In fact, the vendor discourages owners from purchasing a TPM 2.0 module for their motherboards since it may not work.

Image 1 of 2 ROG Maximus XII Apex (2201 Firmware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 ROG Maximus XII Apex (2301 Firmware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Asus didn't provide a detailed changelog of what exactly it changed in the new firmware. The only clue that we have to go on is the short and concise description of the firmware, which claims to "support WIN 11 installed or upgraded." We updated our ROG Maximus XII Apex motherboard's previous 2201 firmware to the latest 2301 firmware with Windows 11 support to investigate the matter.

For starters, Intel's Platform Trust Technology (PTT) is still disabled by default. Even on the latest firmware, you still need to manually go inside the motherboard's BIOS and enable the PTT option if you plan to upgrade to Windows 11 or install a fresh copy of the operating system. For those that are not familiar with the term, PTT essentially supports the same security protocols as TPM, but without the need for a physical module.

Enabling PTT will unlock a plethora of security-related options for you to play with. We compared the default settings from both the 2201 and 2301 firmware and didn't find any dissimilarities. Whatever Asus had planted inside the new firmware remains a mystery.