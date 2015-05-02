Autonomous Built A Standing Desk For $399; $599 With AI Helper

If there's one thing we keep hearing about over and over again in the modern world, it's that sitting is bad for you (among other health problems, of course). For this reason, slowly, standing desks are becoming a "thing." Standing desks can be adjusted in height in a moment's notice with the help of electric motors. Today, Autonomous launched a new Kickstarter campaign, raising money for the Autonomous Desk -- an AI-powered standing desk.

Admittedly, of all the devices in which to implement artificial intelligence, a standing desk isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But the desk is a very central part of your workplace, so it's not a bad choice.

The desk is built to sense when you enter the room, and adjusts itself to your preferred height automatically. The AI helper, called Taylor, is also capable of many additional features, including reading out messages, ordering food, playing music, and managing various home automation devices, including changing the temperature on a Nest Thermostat or adjusting your Phillips Hue lights.

Autonomous is building two versions of the desk. One is a basic model, which is simply the standing desk by itself, without the AI helper or additional accessories. The Smart model comes with the AI Taylor, the home automation features, a wireless charger, a USB charger, a speaker, bag and key hangers, and support for the companion Android and iOS app. Both variants come with a memory pad that remembers four preset heights.

Naturally, you'll also be able to pick the color of the desk. Top options are oak or walnut, and the frame will be available in white, grey, and black.

Pricing for the basic version of the desk sits at $399, and the Smart Model is priced at $599. Shipping within the U.S. will cost $99; for international shipping it's $299.

At these prices, the standing desk isn't even all that expensive. Many basic office desks can easily cost just as much or more, and standing desks often cost much more, with prices approaching $1,000 or more. Heck, at $399, we'd call it a steal.

For more information, or to pledge to the campaign, you can visit the Kickstarter page here.

