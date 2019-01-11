Battle Robot GEIO Is Ruthless Against AR Foes

Robots, virtual violence and augmented reality (AR)—we’re having all the fun these days. GEIO, a battle robot from China's GJS Robot, is getting souped up with AR.

GEIO with AR is debuting later this month for $200, GJS announced during the CES consumer tech show in Las Vegas. It comes with a companion app for iOS or Android and a specially designed paper mat for helping GEIO move around with ease. The app features a first-person shooter-inspired design that lets you see from the robot’s point of view via its 3MP camera (that camera can also record).

We saw GEIO in AR combat during CES. Using a smartphone, you can match GEIO up against virtual enemies. While you control his movements on your phone, you also execute his attack strategy, which can include lasers, missiles, bombs and more, to eliminate GEIO’s augmented foes.

Of course, GEIO can fight other real robots too. It uses GJS’ facial recognition algorithms to identify other robots, so it can take them down. Facial recognition also allows GEIO to recognize its owner.

We were impressed by how GEIO glided across the arena. It uses four wheels and two servomotors for 360-degree movement. Your phone can also serve as a motion controller. When your phone moves left, so does GEIO.

GEIO connects via WiFi at a 5-GHz frequency. It weighs in at 730 grams (1.6 pounds) and can reach up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in temperature, GLS claims. The battle bot has four infrared sensors on its legs, as well as internal infrared and magnetic sensors And like the previous GEIO, its companion app has a coding feature, so you’ll be able to tweak the design of the graphics and effects in the AR gaming experience.

Real enemies, augmented enemies, it doesn’t matter; GEIO’s comin’ for them. Let’s be glad we’re not on its bad side.