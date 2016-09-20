DICE Reveals PC Requirements For 'Battlefield 1,' Changes Conquest Mode Scoring

The Battlefield 1 beta event a few weeks ago was the public’s chance to try out the game on PC as well as consoles. Obviously, the game isn’t quite finished yet, and the open beta provided DICE with much needed information about how to proceed with development. Even so, the studio released the finalized minimum and recommended specs for the game.

Battlefield 1 System Requiements Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-6600K (Skylake, 3.5 GHz) / AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9 GHz) Intel Core i7-4790 (Haswell, 3.6 GHz) / AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD RX 480 RAM 8 GB 16 GB Storage 50 GB 50 GB OS Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 or later (64-bit) DirectX Version 11 11.1

Based on the results of the open beta, lead world designer Daniel Berlin also wrote a blog post about the studio’s current work on Battlefield 1. The most major change to date was in the popular Conquest mode. In the final version of the game, kills, as well as capturing objective points, will contribute to the overall score for both sides. Berlin also said that the team will make changes to the Rush game mode based on comments from players.

Several weapons and vehicles will also get tweaks, such as the Light Tank, which Berlin said was “a bit too effective in the Open Beta.” Even the game’s horses are getting a fix, because they seem to take a significant number of bullets before falling in combat. So that the Support class soldiers can take out the game’s more dangerous vehicles, the team is also considering adding some sort of Gadget tool.

We won’t have to wait long to see the effects of these changes. Battlefield 1 arrives in almost a month, on October 21.