DICE Reveals PC Requirements For 'Battlefield 1,' Changes Conquest Mode Scoring

The Battlefield 1 beta event a few weeks ago was the public’s chance to try out the game on PC as well as consoles. Obviously, the game isn’t quite finished yet, and the open beta provided DICE with much needed information about how to proceed with development. Even so, the studio released the finalized minimum and recommended specs for the game.
|Battlefield 1 System Requiements
|Minimum
|Recommended
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-6600K (Skylake, 3.5 GHz) / AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9 GHz)
|Intel Core i7-4790 (Haswell, 3.6 GHz) / AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD RX 480
|RAM
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Storage
|50 GB
|50 GB
|OS
|Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
|Windows 10 or later (64-bit)
|DirectX Version
|11
|11.1
Based on the results of the open beta, lead world designer Daniel Berlin also wrote a blog post about the studio’s current work on Battlefield 1. The most major change to date was in the popular Conquest mode. In the final version of the game, kills, as well as capturing objective points, will contribute to the overall score for both sides. Berlin also said that the team will make changes to the Rush game mode based on comments from players.
Several weapons and vehicles will also get tweaks, such as the Light Tank, which Berlin said was “a bit too effective in the Open Beta.” Even the game’s horses are getting a fix, because they seem to take a significant number of bullets before falling in combat. So that the Support class soldiers can take out the game’s more dangerous vehicles, the team is also considering adding some sort of Gadget tool.
We won’t have to wait long to see the effects of these changes. Battlefield 1 arrives in almost a month, on October 21.
|Name
|Battlefield 1
|Type
|First-Person Shooter
|Developer
|DICE
|Publisher
|Electronic Arts
|Release Date
|October 21, 2016
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|OriginPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
Does Intel pay game publishers to bump up requirements? Many games seem to play quite well on Intel CPUs well below the minimum requirements. As long as the GPU is good.
I played the beta on an 8 year old core i7 920 with a geforce 970. I played on ultra detail at 1440p and still consistently got over 50-60fps, i had DX12 enabled. The game was impressively well optimized, and i'm assuming it's taking good advantage of the extra cores in my processor. Not once, did it stutter or chug.
Higher requirements mean some people wont buy it because they think they cant run it, but it will also be a 'pleasant surprise' for people who can run it and don't meet the recommended specs.
I suspect this is a problem for people with laptops. "My laptop says i5 on the sticker" though running 2 cores at 1.2GHz "And it says my graphics card is a 960m!" would be nice to have a benchmark for the game as a standalone in case you are unsure if your pc can run it.
Also, the armor should be something to be feared. I thought the tanks were at the right level in the beta.
I do agree with the horse tweak. You shouldn't have to use all of your ammo to drop one.
I hope they don't mess with the planes too much. That part of the game seems more fun than ever. I think it's due to the slower speeds of the old planes. They seem more suitable for the map size. For example, in BF4 you could fly from one end of a map to the other in a few seconds on some of the smaller maps. In BF1, you spend a lot more time over the map because of the limitation in speed of the plane.