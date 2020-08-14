Biostar Goes Small With The B450NH Motherboard

Biostar B450NH (Image credit: Biostar)

It seems like an unusual time to release a B450 motherboard, but Biostar has done just that and launched the B450NH for AMD's chips. The motherboard accommodates Ryzen processors from Summit Ridge to Matisse and Ryzen APUs from Bristol Ridge through Picasso.

The B450NH, which is based on the B450 chipset, comes in a mini-ITX form factor with two DDR4 memory slots. The motherboard supports memory speeds up to DDR4-4000 and capacities up to 64GB. Surprisingly, the B450NH plays nice with both non-ECC and ECC memory modules.

Biostar equips the B450NH with four SATA III connectors that support RAID 0, 1 and 10 arrays. However, you only receive one M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot for ultra-fast SSDs up to a maximum length of 80mm. There is a small catch though. Older APUs, such as Bristol Ridge and Raven Ridge processors only support SATA-based M.2 drives.

Biostar B450NH (Image credit: Biostar)

Biostar's B450NH incorporates two Realtek products. The RTL8111H Ethernet controller provides a single Gigabit Ethernet port for Internet connectivity. The ALC887 audio codec, on the other hand, handles the audio responsibilities. The motherboard comes with three 3.5mm audio jacks for your audio devices.

The motherboard has a HDMI port and D-Sub port, but you'll need to pair it with a Ryzen APU to make use of them since Ryzen processors lack integrated graphics. The rear panel also houses a PS/2 combo port, four USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and two USB 2.0 ports. For added connectivity, Biostar has placed a USB 2.0 header and USB 3.2 Gen 1 header on the B450NH with each header capable of delivering up to two corresponding ports.

Biostar didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the B450NH.