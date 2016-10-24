Trending

If You Love Tanks, Biostar Has The Graphics Card For You

Biostar announced two new GTX 1060 cards with custom dual fan coolers inspired by ‘World of Tanks.’ The cooler shroud resembles tank armor, and Biostar even incorporated a cannon into the design.

Biostar offers the GeForce GTX 1060 with the tank cooler in both the 6GB and 3GB variants. Both cards feature the same core clocks; the base clock on these cards is 1506 MHz, and the boost clock is 1708 MHz.

The core clocks for both cards are the same, but the GPUs aren’t quite the same model. The GPU in the 3GB card has 128 fewer CUDA cores, which results in slightly lower power draw. Biostar rates the 6GB card for 120w TDP, and the company designed the 3GB card to pull no more than 115w. Both cards require a single 6-pin PCI-E connection for power.

The Biostar GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and 3GB cards are available now. Biostar is asking $289 for the 6GB card and $239 for the 3GB card.

GPUGeForce GTX1060GeForce GTX1060
BASE CLOCK1506 MHz1506 MHz
BOOST CLOCK1708 MHz1708 MHz
MEMORY CLOCK8008 MHz8008 MHz
MEMORY SIZE6GB3GB
MEMORY TYPEDDR5DDR5
MEMORY BUS192-bit192-bit
CUDA12801152
INTERFACESupports PCIe 3.0 x16Supports PCIe 3.0 x16
MAX RESOLUTIONDigital: 7680 X 4320 @60HzDigital: 7680 X 4320 @60Hz
OUTPUTDual-DVIDual-DVI
HDMIHDMI
Display PortDisplay Port
Comment from the forums
  • derekullo 24 October 2016 19:45
    If this 1060 doesn't beat every other 1060 be ready for the "Your product tanked" puns.
  • CRITICALThinker 24 October 2016 21:12
    Tanks Biostar.
  • synphul 24 October 2016 23:16
    Kind of cool, I would have been interested. Unfortunately unless the design is done on a backplate any design artwork is completely lost on the vast majority of systems given cards hang upside down. It would show in a btx layout or if someone has the ability to run a riser, otherwise you'd have to crane your head around to see it. Props for creativity though.
  • RomeoReject 24 October 2016 23:25
    Don't worry boys, the tank puns will happen regardless, the ground is just too well tread.
  • Mac266 24 October 2016 23:29
    Tanks, but no tanks
  • moogleslam 25 October 2016 00:01
    Reply
  • Argent Gold 25 October 2016 00:10
    18774875 said:
    No codes for the game?

    It's free to play
  • moogleslam 25 October 2016 00:15
    18774909 said:
    18774875 said:
    No codes for the game?

    It's free to play

    Oh, I have the game and know it inside and out, but often with things like this, there's codes for premium tanks or gold or premium time.
  • HaB1971 25 October 2016 12:08
    Such a shame it is only a 1060... They could have also given you a free mouse in the shape of a Maus
  • Caanis Lupus 25 October 2016 12:39
    Marketing dropped the ball, they could have put in random tank miniatures. Common being tier 1 all the way up to the top tiers. They might have issues with countries that are overly sensitive to the German tanks.
