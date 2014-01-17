Buffalo Intros AC1200 Dual Band Router

Buffalo Americas has introduced the AirStation AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Router. The company believes this router would be ideal for creating an affordable high speed Wireless AC home network, as it will cost a mere $89.99 when it launches later this year.

As the AC1200 name reveals, this router is somewhat slower, providing Wireless AC speeds of up to 866 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and Wireless AC speeds of up to 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. Keep in mind that you'll need a Wireless AC device to get that max speed.

Buffalo's small list of features include a Gigabit WAN port for high speeds Internet service up to 1000 Mbps (1 gigabit). The router also offers Norton ConnectSafe web filtering and parental controls by Symantec, allowing all users of the local network to surf the Internet worry-free.

The company also boasts an easy setup, as the router provides a step-by-step setup wizard that gets the user up and running within minutes. The router even provides multi-level wireless encryption options so that users can keep the leeching neighbors off the network.

"The increased availability of wireless devices has made it easy for consumers to access content online anywhere at any time. However, this trend has pushed previous Wi-Fi standards to their limits," said Matt Dargis, COO at Buffalo Americas. "We launched new models of Buffalo's AirStation 11ac routers to address these challenges of the modern day consumer by supporting the latest high performance Wi-Fi technologies available."

The AirStation AC 1200 Dual Band Wireless Router (WHR-1166D) will be available in Q2 at an estimated MSRP of $89.99.