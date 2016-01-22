CableMod's WideBeam RGB-LED Strip Works With Asus RGB Motherboard

Just over a year ago, CableMod was born in the UK, and since then the company has been working hard to build some very high-quality aftermarket cable sets to spice up your system’s looks. Today the company has a new announcement, but it isn’t a cable – CableMod is getting itself into PC lighting with its new WideBeam LED strips.

The LED strips will exist in various shapes and sizes. They will come in two lengths -- 30 cm and 60 cm -- along with two different forms of adhesion. The WideBeam Foam variant comes with sticky 3M foam on the back, and the WideBeam Magnetic, is, well, magnetic. The foam version exists for those of us with aluminum cases to which magnets don’t stick.

For the single-color variants, color options will include red, green, blue, white and UV.

To power the strips, CableMod uses SATA power connectors, which we think is a wise decision – few devices use the old clunky Molex connector anymore, and with modular power supplies, it's annoying if you have to use a large Molex cable only for connecting a fan or light. Of course, the CableMod guys are cable guys, so they understand that. Additionally, the strips are expandable with simple connector bits.

But the fun doesn’t end there – CableMod is also selling an RGB variant. Included with this one is an IR receiver, a remote control, and an Asus compatibility adapter. This adapter allows you to connect the strip to the RGB header on the ROG Maximus VIII Formula motherboard.

The LED stips will be available on Performance-PCs.com in a few hours, with pricing ranging anywhere from $14.99 for a foam-backed 30 cm single-color variant up to $29.99 for the full-fledged 60 cm magnetic RGB unit.

