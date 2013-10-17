Chrome for Windows XP to Receive Support Until 2015

While a stalwart cadre of PC users has stuck with Windows XP for the past decade, Microsoft has said that its support of the OS will end on April 8, 2014. Earlier today Google announced that it would continue patching and updating Chrome for XP an additional year – until 2015.

Mark Larson, the Superintendent of Public Safety at Google said in a blog post, "Our goal is to support Chrome for XP users during this transition process. Most importantly, Chrome on XP will still be automatically updated with the latest security fixes to protect against malware and phishing attacks."

Supporting legacy software is often rough – the code’s flaws are much better known by definition and that tends to make computers running older, outdated tech significantly more vulnerable to attack. That aside, many businesses still rely on bulk licenses to keep their enterprises running, and the closer we get to that April 8th deadline, the more likely those IT departments will be forced to switch over.

For a good chunk of people, that’s going to mean big change and certainly plays into Microsoft’s hands as it brings in new bulk licenses for its latest operating systems.