Cooler Master Enter The Raspberry Pi Case Arena

Cooler Master, better known for their range of PC cases and cooling accessories have dipped their toe into the world of the Raspberry Pi by releasing their first case designed for the Raspberry Pi 4. Rather than offering their case for general retail, Cooler Master have taken the unusual route of setting up a Kickstarter to support the case.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

The Pi Case 40 is a passively cooled aluminum case for the Raspberry Pi 4 designed to enclose the Raspberry Pi 4 in an aluminum shell which draws the heat away from the board. The Raspberry Pi 4 will throttle the CPU if the temperature goes above 80°C (176°F) and while in normal operation this is rarely an issue, over-clocking the Raspberry Pi 4 or increased work loads will generate enough heat to hit the throttle trigger.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

As the case is designed exclusively for the Raspberry Pi 4 all of the ports are cut to match the new layout. A hatch on the side of the case provides access to the GPIO but it does prevent the use of HATs. The Pi Case 40 can be used An often requested feature for the Raspberry Pi is a power button and this case has a configurable power button to safely power up and down the Pi.

Cooler Master has not released any details on price but you can sign up to the waitlist to secure your case with 25% off the final retail price.