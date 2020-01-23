Corsair's New Vengeance Desktops Are All AMD

Corsair's Vengeance gaming desktop lineup is back with a, well, vengeance. The company is releasing a new line, the 6100-series, stocked entirely with AMD-based parts and components by Corsair itself.

There are two options: the Vengeance 6180 and the Vengeance 6182. The two are almost identical, with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM, an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, Corsair Hydro Series H100i RGB Platinum liquid cooling, Corsair RM650 80 Plus Gold CPU and a 2TB, 3.5-inch HDD.

The differences are that the 6180 comes with an AMD B450 motherboard and a Corsair Force MP510 480GB SSD, while the 6182 uses an X570 chipset and a Corsair Force MP600 1TB SSD. Corsair hasn't specified which vendors' motherboards it is using.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Corsair)

These will start going on sale today, with the 6180 going for $1,999. The pricing hasn't been announced for the 6182.