Corsair's New Vengeance Desktops Are All AMD

Powered by Ryzen and Radeon.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair's Vengeance gaming desktop lineup is back with a, well, vengeance. The company is releasing a new line, the 6100-series, stocked entirely with AMD-based parts and components by Corsair itself.

There are two options: the Vengeance 6180 and the Vengeance 6182. The two are almost identical, with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM, an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, Corsair Hydro Series H100i RGB Platinum liquid cooling, Corsair RM650 80 Plus Gold CPU and a 2TB, 3.5-inch HDD.

The differences are that the 6180 comes with an AMD B450 motherboard and a Corsair Force MP510 480GB SSD, while the 6182 uses an X570 chipset and a Corsair Force MP600 1TB SSD. Corsair hasn't specified which vendors' motherboards it is using.

These will start going on sale today, with the 6180 going for $1,999. The pricing hasn't been announced for the 6182.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • theoneandonlyfoohyking 23 January 2020 15:23
    admin said:
    ...powered with AMD's Ryzen processors and Radron RX 5700 series graphics.

    Surely you mean Radeon???? :sweatsmile:
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 24 January 2020 16:55
    https://www.newegg.com/asrock-x570m-pro4/p/N82E16813157887
    Thats the board used in the AMD based systems. Not a bad one.

    They have two series. The 6100 and the 5100. 5100s are Intel it seems.
    Reply