Trending

Corsair LUX Keyboard Line Now Widely Available

By

Corsair has been dribbling its new LUX keyboards onto the market for a while now, but the company has sufficiently ramped up manufacturing such that it’s able to do a widescale launch.

Some Things Change, Some Stay The Same

One of the juggernauts of the keyboard industry, Corsair sought to fine tune its already-popular lineup of mechanical keyboards with the LUX series. Among the upgrades is USB passthrough (standard across the whole line), a slightly altered and larger key cap font, and an “enhanced internal lighting controller, allowing for finer color adjustment and even more vibrant patterns and effects.

What has remained unchanged is Corsair’s odd bottom row layout, which has been a sore spot for keyboard enthusiasts who want to use aftermarket key cap sets, but can’t on Corsair’s keyboards.

The standard layout for a bottom row is 1.25, 1.25, 1.25, 6.25, 1.25, 1.25, 1.25, 1.25, 1.25, but Corsair has this slightly odd and uneven setup:

For most users, this is not big deal; when typing or gaming, you’ll probably never notice the difference. The issue comes if and when you want to swap out the key caps.

Otherwise, there’s not much new to see here--which is not a bad thing, as Corsair’s keyboards are generally high quality and well-appointed.

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

The New Family

There are three main LUX family members: the K70 LUX RGB, K65 LUX RGB and K70 LUX. Like the other K70 and K65 keyboards in Corsair’s stable, the K70 LUX RGB and K70 LUX are full-size keyboards, whereas the K65 LUX RGB is a TKL model. All are available now.

Other than form factor, the difference is in the switch types, which you can see below in this handy chart of the new LUX keyboards:

K70 LUX RGBK70 LUXK65 LUX RGB
StyleFullFullTKL
SwitchesCherry MX RGB Red, Brown, BlueCherry MX Red, Brown, BlueCherry MX RGB Red
BacklightingRGBRed/BlueRGB
Price$159.99$119.99$129.99
9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JustSayn 31 August 2016 12:06
    I own one of these and one reason for wanting an aftermarket keyset is that the Corsair one has the non-alpha keys labeled in reverse to the convention. The "lower-case" character is on the top of the key whereas the "upper-case" character is on the lower half of the key.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 31 August 2016 13:40
    That is kind of odd. Thanks for mentioning it, didn't notice going through the pics the fist time. Maybe they'll remedy it by offering a replacement key set with proper placement of chars for those who might want them.
    Reply
  • JustSayn 31 August 2016 15:10
    18525475 said:
    That is kind of odd. Thanks for mentioning it, didn't notice going through the pics the fist time. Maybe they'll remedy it by offering a replacement key set with proper placement of chars for those who might want them.

    Since I am primarily a touch-typist, it doesn't impact me normally. Just knowing it is reversed makes it easy to mentally adjust when I do look for a seldom used key such as "{" vs "
    Reply
  • tiagoluz8 31 August 2016 16:56
    Oh, never noticed that, my QuickFire TK has the same bottom row.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 31 August 2016 17:54
    18525996 said:
    Since I am primarily a touch-typist, it doesn't impact me normally. Just knowing it is reversed makes it easy to mentally adjust when I do look for a seldom used key such as "{" vs "
    No doubt, even with a caveat or two its still overall a quality keyboard.

    Though seeing some of the specs and vids on yt on the Northgate OK Ultra, (with original Alps switches) I can see that thing is a beast! lol Their PC's may have gone out of style. Apparently their keyboards never really did. Even came across some restoration vids and reviews, some as recent as last year. I guess they just don't make em quite like that anymore. ;)
    Reply
  • falchard 01 September 2016 01:38
    Wait, why is the standard that the bottom row keys are all the same width aside from the spacebar? I thought it was common for the win and other key no one uses to be standard alphanumeric key size. Nearly all my keyboards were like this.
    Reply
  • apk24 01 September 2016 01:39
    18525475 said:
    That is kind of odd. Thanks for mentioning it, didn't notice going through the pics the fist time. Maybe they'll remedy it by offering a replacement key set with proper placement of chars for those who might want them.

    I don't think it's something that needs to be remedied. As someone who lives in the dark, I prefer it that way. Since the upper one lights up more when backlit, it makes finding a key easier when you've lost it. It's also a lot less annoying in general since the secondary character will almost always be fainter, regardless of your lighting situation.
    Reply
  • pdegan2814 01 September 2016 02:46
    If they release a K70 Lux RGB with the MX Silent switches, I'll pick it up in a heartbeat.
    Reply
  • azaran 02 September 2016 02:33
    18525475 said:
    That is kind of odd. Thanks for mentioning it, didn't notice going through the pics the fist time. Maybe they'll remedy it by offering a replacement key set with proper placement of chars for those who might want them.

    Unlikely. It seems to be a trend in the gaming keyboard lineups. My Logitech G710 does the same thing. Its the few things I honestly dislike with the keyboard.
    Reply