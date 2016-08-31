Corsair LUX Keyboard Line Now Widely Available

Corsair has been dribbling its new LUX keyboards onto the market for a while now, but the company has sufficiently ramped up manufacturing such that it’s able to do a widescale launch.

Some Things Change, Some Stay The Same

One of the juggernauts of the keyboard industry, Corsair sought to fine tune its already-popular lineup of mechanical keyboards with the LUX series. Among the upgrades is USB passthrough (standard across the whole line), a slightly altered and larger key cap font, and an “enhanced internal lighting controller, allowing for finer color adjustment and even more vibrant patterns and effects.”

What has remained unchanged is Corsair’s odd bottom row layout, which has been a sore spot for keyboard enthusiasts who want to use aftermarket key cap sets, but can’t on Corsair’s keyboards.

The standard layout for a bottom row is 1.25, 1.25, 1.25, 6.25, 1.25, 1.25, 1.25, 1.25, 1.25, but Corsair has this slightly odd and uneven setup:

For most users, this is not big deal; when typing or gaming, you’ll probably never notice the difference. The issue comes if and when you want to swap out the key caps.

Otherwise, there’s not much new to see here--which is not a bad thing, as Corsair’s keyboards are generally high quality and well-appointed.



The New Family

There are three main LUX family members: the K70 LUX RGB, K65 LUX RGB and K70 LUX. Like the other K70 and K65 keyboards in Corsair’s stable, the K70 LUX RGB and K70 LUX are full-size keyboards, whereas the K65 LUX RGB is a TKL model. All are available now.

Other than form factor, the difference is in the switch types, which you can see below in this handy chart of the new LUX keyboards: