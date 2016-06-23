Trending

Corsair’s Vengeance LED DDR4 RAM Now Available

By

Corsair recently revealed its new Vengeance-branded LED DDR4 memory, and the first kits are now available for purchase. LED lighting isn’t the only feature of the new RAM that can brighten your day, with frequencies and CAS latencies that shouldn’t be taken “lightly”.

The Vengeance LED series DDR4 memory currently comes in red or white. There are dual- and quad-channel kits in capacities of 16, 32 and 64 GB using 8 or 16 GB DIMMs, with speeds ranging from 2,666 MHz all the way up to 3,466 MHz.

Originally, the company advertised that it would offer memory speeds up to 4,333 MHz. Although the frequencies cap out well below that with this first batch of Vengeance LED memory, Corsair said that it will offer higher frequencies later down the line. Curiously, red LED lights for its 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-2666 memory kit aren’t currently available either, but it’s likely we’ll also see that down the road, along with the higher speeds.

Corsair’s new Vengeance LED DDR4 memory kits are available now directly from the company’s website and other Corsair retail partners with 16, 32 and 64-GB kits starting at $84.99, $169.99 and $384.99, respectively.

CapacityCAS TimingsVoltageLED LightingPrice
16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-266616-18-18-351.2 VRed / White$84.99
16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-300015-17-17-351.35 VRed / White$89.99
16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-320016-18-18-361.35 VRed / White$94.99
32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-266616-18-18-351.2 VRed / White$169.99
32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-300015-17-17-351.35 VRed / White$179.99
32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-266616-18-18-351.2 VRed / White$194.99
32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-300015-17-17-351.35 VRed / White$199.99
32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-320016-18-18-361.35 VRed / White$204.99
32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-320016-18-18-361.35 VRed / White$209.99
32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-340016-18-18-361.35 VRed / White$224.99
32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-346616-18-18-361.35 VRed / White$234.99
64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-266616-18-18-351.2 VWhite$384.99
64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-300015-17-17-351.35 VRed / White$394.99
64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-320016-18-18-361.35 VRed / White$404.99

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechyInAZ 23 June 2016 16:25
    Finally! LED memory from Corsair that won't cost you your entire wallet. :)
  • dstarr3 23 June 2016 16:43
    Every time a manufacturer sticks LEDs on something like this, I just want to roll up a newspaper, tap them on the nose, and sternly tell them "No. Bad OEM. No."
  • sillynilly 23 June 2016 18:20
    At least you don't have to add a separate power supply to get the lights on!
  • CRamseyer 23 June 2016 18:22
    I just installed the 4x 8GB 3000MHz kit in one of my test systems this morning. It fixed a stability issue I had with another manufacturer's day 1 launch kit. The Corsair kit runs XMP right out of the box on my Asus X99-E WS. It's finally safe to use the system :)
  • atty12 18 August 2016 08:41
    I also bought 2x 8GB 3200MHz, but I can't find out how to keep them always on? The lights have a "breathing" effect and I'd like to disable that and keep them always on... Any ideas how to do that?
