Corsair’s Vengeance LED DDR4 RAM Now Available

Corsair recently revealed its new Vengeance-branded LED DDR4 memory, and the first kits are now available for purchase. LED lighting isn’t the only feature of the new RAM that can brighten your day, with frequencies and CAS latencies that shouldn’t be taken “lightly”.

The Vengeance LED series DDR4 memory currently comes in red or white. There are dual- and quad-channel kits in capacities of 16, 32 and 64 GB using 8 or 16 GB DIMMs, with speeds ranging from 2,666 MHz all the way up to 3,466 MHz.

Originally, the company advertised that it would offer memory speeds up to 4,333 MHz. Although the frequencies cap out well below that with this first batch of Vengeance LED memory, Corsair said that it will offer higher frequencies later down the line. Curiously, red LED lights for its 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-2666 memory kit aren’t currently available either, but it’s likely we’ll also see that down the road, along with the higher speeds.

Corsair’s new Vengeance LED DDR4 memory kits are available now directly from the company’s website and other Corsair retail partners with 16, 32 and 64-GB kits starting at $84.99, $169.99 and $384.99, respectively.

Capacity CAS Timings Voltage LED Lighting Price 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-2666 16-18-18-35 1.2 V Red / White $84.99 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3000 15-17-17-35 1.35 V Red / White $89.99 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 16-18-18-36 1.35 V Red / White $94.99 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-2666 16-18-18-35 1.2 V Red / White $169.99 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-3000 15-17-17-35 1.35 V Red / White $179.99 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-2666 16-18-18-35 1.2 V Red / White $194.99 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3000 15-17-17-35 1.35 V Red / White $199.99 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200 16-18-18-36 1.35 V Red / White $204.99 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 16-18-18-36 1.35 V Red / White $209.99 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-3400 16-18-18-36 1.35 V Red / White $224.99 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-3466 16-18-18-36 1.35 V Red / White $234.99 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-2666 16-18-18-35 1.2 V White $384.99 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-3000 15-17-17-35 1.35 V Red / White $394.99 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200 16-18-18-36 1.35 V Red / White $404.99

