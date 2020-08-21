Crysis Remastered: Can Your PC Handle It?

Crysis Remastered (Image credit: Crytek)

Fire up your gaming PC! One of the most iconic games of all time is making a comeback this autumn. Crytek today announced that Crysis Remastered will launch on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on September 18 for $29.99. Crytek didn't reveal the system requirements for the PC version of Crysis Remastered. Taking into consideration that the original crippled even the most high-end systems of its time, we don't expect the remastered version to be a pushover.

For PC fans, the Crysis Remastered is an Epic Games Store exclusive title. Crytek didn't provide any details on whether the game will eventually be available outside said platform.

The original Crysis debuted in 2007 so Crytek is keen to bring the mystic title up to speed with the latest technologies. Co-developed with Saber Interactive, Crysis Remastered leverages Crytek's proprietary CRYENGINE and is the first Crytek title to come with ray tracing support on the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. The PC version, on the other hand, will get to exploit Nvidia's DLSS and hardware-based ray tracing technologies that are present in the current GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards.

Crysis Remastered boasts a long list of new features that will certainly make the game pop. Crytek's touting support for high-quality textures up to 8K resolution, HDR support, temporal anti-aliasing, Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO), Global Illumination (SVOGI), state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, Screen Space Reflections and Shadows (SSR & SSS).