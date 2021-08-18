Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Delivers Bug Fixes and Free DLC

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most controversial AAA releases of the modern era. The game was delayed multiple times and finally released with various bugs still in place. However, CD Projekt Red (CDPR), the developer behind the game, is slowly ironing out everything and with release 1.3 we are in for various fixes and additional game content.

CDPR has unveiled the latest list of changes coming to Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.3. The update is coming to PCs, consoles, and even Google's Stadia cloud gaming service soon.

The game now features performance enhancements in the form of Dynamic Resolution Scaling improvements, which will work to improve framerate consistency, translating into smoother gameplay especially in scenarios where there are lots of elements in the scene like combat.

Cyberpunk 2077 has suffered from lots of bugs and glitches, but those didn't affect all players. There were a few isolated cases, which were fixed with this update. A few improvements to note are the updated minimap's zoom level when driving for easier navigation; higher number of slots for autosaves from 10 to 20 and for quick saves from 3 to 10 across all platforms. Improved Screen Space Reflections for better visuals; possibility to upgrade crafting components in a bulk... and more.

Bug fixes are mostly related to the gameplay itself, where there were some strange NPC behaviours. For example, now NPCs will no longer keep hiding in cover after being flanked; crafting specs from clothing stores were available only during the first visit to a vendor and now it is back to normal; and loot has been rebalanced.

As we already mentioned, CDPR has included a few free DLCs in the update as well. If you head into settings and click the Additional Content tab, you will find a toggle to enable Johnny Silverhand's Alternative Appearance. There is now also an option to get a Multi-layered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket and Luminescent Punk Jacket that are stashed in V's apartment and can be unlocked after completing a ride. In addition to these two, Archer Quartz "Bandit" can now be purchased after completing the Ghost Town and receiving a message from Dakota or Rogue.

For a full list of details about improvements, but fixes, and gameplay additions, please head over to the official website here.