Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.05 Launches with Major Bug Fixes

If you've been following the recent developments surrounding CD Projekt Red and how the company has handled its latest game, Cyberpunk 2077, then you know that there has been one colossal mistake after another. PC users have had a hard time meeting the Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements and getting strong performance while PS4 and XBox One users have had painful console experiences.

These have led to both Microsoft and Sony changing their refund process to allow frustrated owners of the game to get a refund with no questions asked. Sony then went one step further and removed Cyberpunk 2077 from its online store. The more recent development even involves the developers at CD Projekt Red addressing their frustration on how everything has been handled.

Outside of the refunds, CD Projekt Red has announced that the outstanding issues, including the lackluster performance of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, would be addressed in two patches, which are scheduled for January and February 2021 releases.

However, it would seem that due to the recent events, that timetable has been moved up as a new patch was released just this evening. Hotfix 1.05 addresses a huge number of bugs for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. This is also being released for the PC very shortly.

While the list of specific fixes is way too large to include here, the patch promises "multiple stability improvements" across all platforms, but we don't know what those are specifically. This update also includes a fix for incorrectly identified AMD Ryzen processors, which led to disabled cores.

Other PC highlights include removing the use of AVX to stop crashes on non-AVX CPUs, adjusting the lighting so ray-traced effects are not too bright and solving an issue with the Steam overlay. The company also removed the debug console to "prevent functions that could lead to crashes or blocked quests." However, it says that it plans to do something to accommodate the "modding community" in the future.

When CD Projekt Red first spoke on the issues, it assured everyone that the developers would have some time to relax and enjoy the upcoming holiday. Now it seems like that is no longer the case, as the events surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 and the mishandling of the game by CD Projekt Red's management have kicked things into overdrive.