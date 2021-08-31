Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Modder Fixes AVX Issue

Since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen more than its fair share of issues and with the latest update, patch 1.3 it seems as though the game is no longer playable on PCs that contain CPUs without AVX support. Fortunately, a modder by the name of Jens Andree fixed that with the release of the Patch 1.3 AVX Fix .

Developer of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red released a patch for the game earlier this month that introduced a boat-load of new content, but also broke the game for an unlucky number of users.

Andree, the creator of the mod states on the Nexusmods page the following, “The solution is a bit dodgy, but since I couldn’t find one point in memory to prevent these calls I simply searched for each one of them and patched them out with nop (No OPerand, i.e. “do nothing”).” The mod creator also stated the following, “The patched out instructions will not affect the code in any way since I’m keeping all the registered values, which is what would’ve happened if it was executed on an AVX capable CPU. They’re just instructions to check some data and it didn’t execute any differently after the patch compared to a stack trace on an AVX CPU.”

We have seen a similar situation like this before, for example Star Citizen required AVX support , but to summarize, this means that CPUs that came before AMD’s Bulldozer family and Intel’s Sandy Bridge family are all of a sudden not supported on the game without this mod for Cyberpunk 2077.

In all fairness to CD Projekt Red, these two CPU families are about a decade old, and Cyberpunk 2077 is a hardware-hungry title.