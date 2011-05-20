Trending

Buy Your Own Quantum Computer for $10 Million

By

No, it cannot play Crysis.

A Canadian company in Burnaby, BC is now selling a quantum computer that you can buy for your lab, or even your home if you have the resources and needs of Bruce Wayne or Tony Stark.

D-Wave Systems is offering the D-Wave One as the first commercial quantum computing system available on market. Dr. Geordie Rose, CTO of D-Wave, explained a bit about the D-Wave One's function in a blog post.

"The processor in the D-Wave One – codenamed Rainier – is designed to perform a single mathematical operation called discrete optimization. It is a special purpose processor," Rose wrote. "Rainier solves optimization problems using quantum annealing (QA), which is a class of problem solving approaches that use quantum effects to help get better solutions, faster."

The D-Wave One 129-qubit processor is only meant to tackle optimization problems. The other part of programs still runs on conventional systems.

Rose gave the simplified example of "supervised machine learning" for binary classification, such as yes or no. For example, an algorithm could train a binary classifier to return a response to an input of a first name of whether it is more likely to be a male or female name.

Obviously quantum computing has far greater reaches than just name classification, but artificial intelligence is one of the fields where the technology is going.

D-Wave's website for the machine is devoid of much info, but those who know they need it will know what it's all about. The only sticking point might be price, which Engadget was told is around $10 million. Yowza.

64 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rantoc 20 May 2011 18:15
    Ask this one if humans are needed, if the answer is no you have Skynet and are in the real world if the answer is yes - take the blue pill!
    Reply
  • dragonfang18 20 May 2011 18:30
    Let me just pull out my quantum wallet...
    Reply
  • cmartin011 20 May 2011 18:33
    AWESOME! small problem is the interesting only form of computation it does
    Reply
  • demonhorde665 20 May 2011 19:06
    Mister TwoYeah, but can it play Crysis?
    no no no , who cares about crysis now , crysis 2 is how can it paly that ???? :P


    jokes a side this joke is liek an 80 year old crack whore, used, abused, Thrown away a few decades ago


    stop with the crysis jokes
    Reply
  • nebun 20 May 2011 19:12
    so what can this computer do that my computer can't??? just use some CUDA computing...much faster at the same time :)
    Reply
  • carlhenry 20 May 2011 19:16
    Yeah, but can it play Crysis?
    no. and you can't read either.
    Reply
  • 20 May 2011 19:33
    Give this about 5-6 years and it'll be sitting on the shelves at Fry's or Microcenter for about $200.00...
    Reply
  • lewbaseball07 20 May 2011 19:35
    I think I just shot a quantum load...
    Reply
  • vrikkgwj 20 May 2011 19:41
    demonhorde665no no no , who cares about crysis now , crysis 2 is how can it paly that ???? jokes a side this joke is liek an 80 year old crack whore, used, abused, Thrown away a few decades ago stop with the crysis jokes
    While we are at it, learn spelling. Or "Spell Check".
    Reply
  • jgiron 20 May 2011 19:54
    that's nothing compared to my flux capacitor
    Reply