Latest 'Dishonored 2' Footage Shows You How To Escape

Another day, another Dishonored 2 gameplay video. This time around, we get to see Corvo and Emily avoid confrontations in order to escape from the area. As usual, both characters will use their supernatural powers to get out of the sticky situation.

Both Emily and Corvo use a combination of stealth and aggression to get past patrols. For example, Emily uses her Far Reach power to access a ledge high above the ground. The height advantage allows her to scout ahead, and by using her Doppelganger ability, she can kill guards without being on the ground. However, there are times when she will have to fight a group of enemies, but she can easily get out of the situation with her Domino power, which chains a small group of enemies to the same fate. By killing one of the guards in the Domino chain, she eliminates the other sentries connected with the power.

Corvo seems to take a more subtle approach to the same situation. Instead of taking out every guard in his path, he uses them as a vessel to access new areas with the Chain Host power. This ability allows him to possess a guard and walk through a guarded, electrified gate. Just to make sure that no one follows him, he reverses the polarity of the gate’s power so that it would electrocute enemies whenever they walk through it.

Of course, you don’t necessarily have to follow Emily and Corvo’s paths to escape. With multiple powers at your disposal, you can combine them in many ways to sneak out or fight any guard you see. You won’t have to wait long to play Dishonored 2, as it comes out in about five weeks.