'Divinity: Original Sin II' Release Date Set For September 14

On August 2015, Larian Studios formally announced Divinity: Original Sin 2, its sequel to the hit 2014 role-playing game. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the game went into Early Access last September, but that phase will soon come to an end. In addition to another major patch to the current version of the game, Larian Studios finally revealed that Divinity: Original Sin 2 will be playable as a full title on September 14.

The release date is over two years since the game was first announced. Similar to Divinity: Original Sin, the studio asked fans to aid in the development process through Kickstarter for a $500,000 goal. The goal was reached in 12 hours, and for the rest of the campaign, the studio easily met stretch goals. Those additional features included mod support and the recently-revealed Game Master mode. By the time the dust cleared on the crowdfunding campaign, the studio received over $2 million in funding.

With a release date set, Larian Studios is in the final stages of development. The developers continue to add content, implement balances, and fix issues in the Early Access version, which contains only the game’s first act. If you’re playing it today, be sure to download the latest patch for the game. It includes some new content, including the game’s prelude, which will serve as the tutorial level for newcomers to the series. There’s also the implementation of a relationship system, which will change the way you interact with your companions. The answers you give your companions whenever they have something to say in a given situation will shape their opinions and how they view the world. Sometimes, those views are different from your own, which could mean that the companion might leave your party, but if you can find common ground, they can be an even more powerful ally in your journey.

The patch also introduces the new home base: a ship called The Lady Vengeance. Aside from housing you and your many allies, you can use it to travel around the game world as you complete quests and advance the story. You can also wander the decks to talk to other characters and perhaps strengthen or weaken your relationships with a number of people onboard your vessel.



Other new features from the patch include the addition of Origin Skills to specific characters, a new character creation screen, and an early version of the game’s formation builder UI. You can view the full patch notes on the game’s Steam page.

Studio founder Sven Wincke mentioned in the Kickstarter update video that fans should expect more announcements in the near future, which includes a Twitch stream that will show off the game’s mod support feature. For those playing the game on Early Access, you can expect one more massive patch before the game launches on September 14.