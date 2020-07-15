DIY Microscope Uses Raspberry Pi HQ Camera to Take Impressive Photos

The micro-world is vast and unexplored in many areas. You can take a closer look at the world around you with this Raspberry Pi-based microscope. Created by a Reddit user known as SilentMobius, this DIY microscope project demonstrates the impressive capability of the Raspberry Pi High Quality (HQ) Camera module.

According to SilentMobius, the project is ideal for a range of applications. This includes practical uses, like surface-mount soldering, as well as emergency situations, like removing a splinter from his finger.

There are microscope lenses made for the Raspberry Pi, such as the Pimoroni Microscope Lens for Raspberry Pi HQ Camera. However, SilentMobius found a suitable lens on AliExpress.

The maker ultimately constructed the microscope stand from scratch. It's made from spare 2020 extruded metal and custom 3D-printed components.

Smartphone photos vs microscope photo (Image credit: SilentMobius)

In our Raspberry Pi HQ Camera review, we praised the module's high max resolution of 5K (4056 x 3040). SilentMobius' used the self-made microscope to capture the edge of a leaf, which showed strong details, especially when compared to a photo taken with a smartphone. The HQ Camera definitely lends to some impressive captures.