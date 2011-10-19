Sharkoon Dock Connects SATA HDDs via Gigabit Ethernet

Tuesday Sharkoon revealed the successor to its SATA QuickPort Pro LAN docking station, now packed with a Gigabit Ethernet interface. But like the model before it, Sharkoon's new SATA QuickPort Pro LAN Giga allows users to add a hard drive or SSD, USB drives and an SD card to a local home or business network, only at a faster speed.

According to the specs, the docking station plays host to a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD or a 3.5-inch HDD via a port mounted on the top. On the front Sharkoon has installed two USB 2.0 ports and an SD card slot supporting SD, SDHC, MMC and MS cards. On the back, Sharkoon has added alternate means to interface with the docking station (other than the Gigabit Ethernet port) including an e-SATA port and a Type-B USB 2.0 port for connecting the station locally to a desktop or laptop.

Sharkoon's new docking station also comes with software that's required to be installed on all networked PCs if the device is connected directly to the local network. "The individual user can add the device to their computer through the Software menu," Sharkoon explains. "If a user accesses the device then it is closed to all remaining network users. If another user needs the device, they can simply send the current user a request for release. If needed, the reset button on the backside allows the USB server to be restarted."

Essentially this means if a user is hogging the hard drive, then other network users can't access the drive unless the first user disconnects -- one local IP address per storage device at a time, please.

In additions to the ports, the Sharkoon SATA QuickPort Pro LAN Giga is equipped with a hard drive ejection button and LEDs indicating power supply and disk activity. The device itself measures 5.23 x 2.79 x 3.74-inches (W x H x L), weighs just over 1.3 pounds and includes an instruction manual with the Tool CD, power supply, patch cable, USB cable and eSATA cable.

Sharkoon's new docking station is arriving in the UK first for 59.90 euros, but it should become available here in the States shortly.