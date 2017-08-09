Ducky One RGB (Full Size) Keyboard Lands With PBT, Doubleshot Keycaps (Updated)

Update, 8/9/17, 6:49am PT: Ducky responded to our queries with more information. Primarily, it's that this version of the One RGB has the same specs as the One TKL RGB. We've altered the copy below to reflect that new information. We've also acquired and added some pricing information.

Original article, 8/7/17, 1:05pm PT:



Sure, it’s essentially just a variation on a theme, but Ducky announced a full-size (“100%”) version of its Ducky One TKL RGB keyboard.

At this point, RGB lighting is not exactly a special feature, but this particular announcement is noteworthy because the keycaps are doubleshot PBT--which typically have opaque legends. These legends are transparent (or translucent, at least), though.

Ducky said in its announcement that the Ducky One RGB is the only keyboard that offers this feature, which is probably technically true, but it’s a misleading claim. There are other doubleshot PBT caps with see-through legends--see here, here, and here for example--but this plank from Ducky may indeed be the only keyboard on the market that ships with such caps already onboard.

It is, in any case, an attractive feature. Typically, RGB keyboards have ABS plastic caps with lasered legends. ABS is generally considered inferior plastic to PBT, and lasered legends are prone to far more wear than doubleshot legends.

These particular keycaps are made by Hardcap, a Chinese brand that uses Ducky as a distributor and partners with Varmilo.



We've confirmed with Ducky that this model has the same specifications as the TKL version (aside of the numpad), and it has Cherry MX RGB switches. We don't know which types, exactly, but we've seen Blue and Brown variants available, so presumably the 100% version will at least mirror that.



The keyboard enjoys the support of the Ducky Macro 2.0 configuration software, and it has the same soldering technique as the TKL version, as well as the same Holtek H132F1654 MCU, NKRO, 1,000Hz polling rate, and lighting effects. The cable is a removable microUSB to USB.



The TKL versions runs about $140--there are listings on Amazon and MechanicalKeyboards.com--so we presumed that the full-size Ducky One RGB will cost a bit more, but a company rep informed us that the price--which is not yet set--will be in the range of $129-139. That should push the price of the TKL version commensurately.